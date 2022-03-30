Jones throws no-hitter as S&S run-rules Valley View in 10-3A play

SADLER — Keeden Jones started the game with a strikeout on the mound and he ended it with one at the plate. In between there were a lot of good things for S&S and a group of Rams that have improved in a big way over last year and are hoping it continues.

Jones finished off a no-hitter, his second of the season, and scored the last run as the Rams handled Valley View, 10-0, in five innings in District 10-3A action.

Jones retired the final 12 batters he faced after issuing a two-out walk to Wyatt Huber in the first inning. He struck out eight and only three balls left the infield.

“I saw exactly what I expected out of a senior leader,” first year S&S head coach Quinton Harris said. “He had a good tempo on the mound, threw strikes.”

Kota Richardson and Cade Russell each singled, walked, drove in a run and scored, Landon Lewis walked twice and scored twice and Eli Mahan and Hunter Blanscett drove in runs for S&S (7-9, 2-3), which travels to Valley View on Friday night.

The victory pushed the Rams into fifth place and just a game back of Pilot Point. Last season S&S won only two of 20 games and dropped all 14 district contests. When it beat Callisburg earlier this month, it stopped a 24-game district losing streak dating back to 2019. The program’s last playoff berth was in 2014.

“They’re ready to change things around here and they’re putting in the work to make that happen,” Harris said.

Valley View (1-12, 0-5) didn’t manage much against Jones, and it lost potential opportunities in the final two innings after S&S exploded for seven runs in the fifth to enact the run-rule.

The Rams, who only had three hits but walked six times to go with a hit by pitch and six Valley View errors, sent 12 batters to the plate in the contest’s final frame.

The first seven got on base in a variety of ways, starting with Blanscett and Joey Carter doing so on errors with the latter miscue bringing home a run.

Carter stole second and a wild pitch on ball four to Jones had runners at the corners. Carter then raced home on a wild pitch that was ball four to put Lewis on and it was 5-0.

The Eagles relieved Peyton Barthold with Cameron Buckaloo and he promptly walked Richardson to load the bases. Valley View played the infield in and while Efren Hernandez hit a one-hopper to short, the throw to the plate was wide and everyone was safe.

Russell followed with the only hit of the inning, a single to left that made it 7-0.

The first out of the frame came when courtesy runner Nathan Dunn tried to score on a wild pitch. Josh Pittner walked to re-load the bases, Mahan grounded into a fielder’s choice that scored a run and everyone was safe, Blanscett was hit by a pitch to force in a run and then with two outs, Jones scored the tenth and final run on a dropped third strike to end the game.

The Rams had taken a 3-0 lead in the fourth. Lewis reached on an error to open the inning and there were runners in scoring position after Richardson’s hit-and-run single to left where he ended up at second on the throw to third.

With one out Russell was intentionally walked to load the bases and get to the bottom third of the lineup. Although the next two Rams struck out, S&S picked up runs on a pair of wild pitches to widen the gap.

In the bottom of the first, S&S jumped in front when Jones singled with one out, Lewis walked, a wild pitch moved the runners over and Richardson made it 1-0 on a ground ball to shortstop.

“We executed very well,” Harris said. “If they were going to give us walks, we needed to take them. It’s about knowing what’s going on in the game and being situationally aware.”