College Baseball Roundup — AC cruises; Storm earn walk-off victory

Herald Democrat

Jake Trapani was 5-for-5 with two doubles, drove in a run and scored twice as Austin College had 26 hits in a 20-3 victory against Dallas Christian in non-conference action.

Scott Hosmer was 4-for-6 with a home run, four RBI and scored three times, Garrett Gray was 3-for-5 with a homer and three RBI, Jake Webster was 2-for-4 with a homer, three RBI, walked and scored twice, Sergio De Paoli was 3-for-4, drove in a run and scored twice, Gage Lynn-Hart was 2-for-3 and scored, Zack Mahoney was 2-for-6 with two RBI and scored twice, Branson Vrazel was 2-for-5 and scored twice and Alex Angerstein doubled, drove in two and scored for Austin College (6-15), which starts a home series with Southwestern on Friday afternoon.

Southeastern Oklahoma State 6, Oklahoma Christian 5 (10)

DURANT, Okla. — Hayden Evans had a one-out solo homer in the bottom of the 10th to lift Southeastern Oklahoma State to a 6-5 victory over Oklahoma Christian in non-conference action after the Storm forced extra innings with a run in the ninth.

Cameron French had the two-out RBI single in the ninth to tie the score. Reid Rice homered, Dylan Herd was 2-for-4, walked, drove in a run and scored and Luke Lockhert doubled, walked and scored for Southeastern (22-9), which opens a series at home against Oklahoma Baptist on Friday afternoon.