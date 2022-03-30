Baseball Roundup — Cats top The Colony; Pirates still perfect in 11-2A

Herald Democrat

Logan Williams was 2-for-2 with a triple, drove in a run and scored twice as the fourth-place Sherman Bearcats earned a 12-4 victory over The Colony in District 10-5A play at Sherman High School.

Connor Clark was 2-for-5 with two RBI and scored, Drake Dodder doubled, walked, drove in two and scored, Trevor VanSant tripled, drove in two and scored, Brandon Fine doubled, walked twice and drove in two, Paxton Samuelson singled, walked and scored twice and Landen Brand tripled, walked, drove in a run and scored for Sherman (6-8, 2-3), which moved into a tie with Denison in the standings. The Bearcats travel to first-place Wylie East on Friday.

Noah Olivera tripled, walked and scored for The Colony (5-11, 1-4).

Prosper Rock Hill 7, Denison 1

In Frisco, Preston Paulson was 2-for-3 and drove in a run during fourth-place Denison’s loss against second-place Prosper Rock Hill in 10-5A action.

Zane Bellows and Peyton Johnson each singled and walked and Canaan Farley Jr. scored for Denison (9-10, 2-3), which dropped into a tie with Sherman in the standings. The Yellow Jackets play at Lovejoy on Friday.

Ryan Rojas homered for Rock Hill (12-8, 4-1).

District 9-4A

Celina 12, Van Alstyne 0 (5)

In Van Alstyne, Mathew Crawford doubled during Van Alstyne’s loss against district co-leader Celina.

Riley Dancer singled while Dakota Howard and Weston Johnston walked for Van Alstyne (10-5, 0-4), which hosts Gainesville on Friday night.

Kingston Hangartener was 2-for-3 with a double and four RBI for Celina (10-3, 4-0).

District 10-3A

Whitesboro 5, Paradise 2

In Paradise, Maxx Parker was 2-for-4 with a double and three RBI as Whitesboro beat Paradise and moved into a second-place tie with the Panthers.

Mac Harper allowed an earned run on six hits with five strikeouts and three walks, Jace Sanders singled, walked, drove in a run and scored, Jacob Smith doubled and drove in a run, Greyson Ledbetter doubled, walked twice and scored and Jake Hermes walked and scored for Whitesboro (10-4, 4-1), which hosts Paradise (10-6, 4-1) on Friday night.

District 11-3A

Pottsboro 17, Bonham 3 (5)

In Pottsboro, Grayson Watson was 2-for-3 with a home run, four RBI and scored twice as third-place Pottsboro defeated Bonham in district action.

Reid Thompson was 2-for-3 with a homer, three RBI and scored twice, Jaxson Jester singled, walked, drove in two and scored twice, Jake Kubik walked twice, drove in a run and scored three times, Barrett Kent homered, walked, drove in two, scored twice, Jaxson Squires and Jay Bradley each drove in a pair and Aaron Massie, Cannon Marr and Justin Burk combined on a two-hitter for Pottsboro (11-5, 3-2), which plays at Bonham (1-12, 0-5) on Friday night.

Gunter 17, Howe 2 (5)

In Gunter, Carter Layton was 3-for-4 and a triple shy of the cycle with six RBI and scored twice as first-place Gunter defeated Howe in district action.

Kaden Rigsby was 3-for-3 with a double, walked, drove in a run and scored four times, Trey Oblas was 2-for-3, walked, drove in three and scored twice, Landon Pelfrey was 2-for-3 with a double, drove in a run and scored, Mason Sadler was 2-for-4 and scored three times and Cade Dodson singled, walked three times, drove in a run and scored four times for Gunter (15-1, 5-0), which plays at Howe on Friday night.

Kaleb McNutt and Parker Pecina each singled and drove in a run and Ethan Lopez walked and scored for Howe (6-8, 2-3).

Bells 5, Whitewright 3

In Whitewright, Landan Morse was 2-for-2 with a pair of doubles, walked twice, drove in a run, scored twice and allowed an earned run on two hits with 10 strikeouts and five walks in five innings as second-place Bells defeated fourth-place Whitewright in district action.

Lane Kendrick singled, walked twice, drove in a run and scored three times, Preston Carter singled, drove in a run and scored and Colt Stone threw the final two innings to earn the save for Bells (11-3, 4-1), which hosts Whitewright on Friday night.

Deegan Bement and Tyler Trapp each singled, walked and scored, Caden Mallen singled, walked and drove in a run, Shane Davis walked and scored and Kasey Sanders walked and drove in a run for Whitewright (5-12, 2-3).

District 11-2A

Collinsville 11, Tioga 0 (6)

In Tioga, Rylan Newman threw a three-hitter with nine strikeouts and a walk and doubled, walked twice, drove in two and scored twice as first-place Collinsville defeated Tioga in district action.

Cash Morgan singled, walked and scored twice, Parker Wells drove in two runs, Colin Barnes singled and scored twice and Garrett Trevino singled, drove in a run and scored for Collinsville (14-4, 5-0), which plays at Tom Bean on Friday.

Tyler Henley doubled while Logan Westbrook and Tanner Yant singled for Tioga (2-8, 1-4), which travels to Trenton on Friday.

Era 9, Tom Bean 7

In Tom Bean, Logan Young was 3-for-3, drove in a run and scored during Tom Bean’s loss against Era in district action.

Braylin Barrett was 2-for-3, walked and scored twice, Alex Sanchez was 2-for-5 with a triple and scored three times and Gage Moore singled, walked twice and scored for Tom Bean (4-10, 3-2), which dropped into a three-way for second place with Era (11-3, 3-2) and Trenton.