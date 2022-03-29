UIL releases last district assignments for 2022-24

The University Interscholastic League has announced final stage of the biennial realignment process when the state’s high school governing body released the district pairings for the remaining sports not put out in early February.

Football, basketball and volleyball were the three which had their districts released for the 2022-23 and 2023-24 academic years nearly two months ago.

For many of the schools in Texoma, their placement in the remaining sports did not differ very much, if at all, from what they were assigned for that trio.

In Class 5A the district that will house Sherman and Denison – 13-5A – did not change for baseball, softball, cross-country, soccer, track, golf and tennis, both the team season in the fall and individual season in the spring. The Bearcats and Yellow Jackets will be with Greenville, Lovejoy, McKinney North, Melissa and Princeton.

For swimming, District 13-5A has Sherman and Denison with only Lovejoy, McKinney North and Princeton after the addition of Class 4A and under with the upcoming season.

In Class 4A, Van Alstyne got a bit of a tweak to its baseball and softball districts. While the volleyball and basketball districts included Carrollton Ranchview, District 11-4A is only VA, Anna, Aubrey, Celina and Frisco Panther Creek for baseball and softball, which means all but one team will make the playoffs. That pairing is also the cross-country district but Ranchview is in 11-4A for the other spring sports: tennis, golf and track.

In Class 3A, the local districts remained the same for baseball, softball, cross-country, track, golf and tennis. District 10-3A is Boyd, Callisburg, Paradise, Pilot Point, Ponder, S&S, Valley View and Whitesboro and District 11-3A is Bells, Blue Ridge, Bonham, Gunter, Howe, Leonard and Pottsboro.

Gunter and Pottsboro are the only smaller Texoma schools that will compete in swimming and they are in the new Class 4A. Both are in District 7-4A with Celina, Frisco Panther Creek, Paris, Paris North Lamar and Sunnyvale.

Gunter and Whitesboro are the only Texoma schools which will compete in wrestling and they were put into District 9-5A — wrestling is comprised of just Class 5A and 6A — with Carrollton Creekview, Carrollton Newman Smith, R.L. Turner, Lovejoy, McKinney North, Melissa, Mesquite Poteet, North Mesquite, Princeton, West Mesquite, Anna, Sunnyvale (boys only), Pilot Point and Wolfe City.

Bells and Whitesboro are the only Texoma programs besides Sherman and Denison that will compete in team tennis during the fall and they were put into District 10-4A with Anna, Celina, Frisco Panther Creek, Gainesville and Callisburg.

There were some slight changes for Class 2A when it came to other sports.

For softball, District 10-2A will be Alvord, Collinsville, Era, Lindsay, Muenster, Nocona, Tioga and Saint Jo while District 15-2A consists of Honey Grove, Sam Rayburn, Tom Bean, Trenton, Whitewright, Dodd City, Ector and Savoy.

For baseball, District 11-2A will be Collinsville, Era, Tioga, Tom Bean, Trenton, Whitewright, Ector and Savoy.

When it comes to golf, tennis and track, District 13-2A will be Alvord, Chico, Collinsville, Era, Lindsay, Muenster and Tioga while District 14-2A has Celeste, Honey Grove, Sam Rayburn, Bland, Tom Bean, Trenton, Whitewright and Wolfe City.

For cross-country, District 13-2A will be Alvord, Chico, Era, Lindsay, Muenster and Tioga while District 14-2A will be Celeste, Honey Grove, Sam Rayburn, Bland, Tom Bean, Trenton, Whitewright and Wolfe City.