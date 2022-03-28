Grayson baseball has winning streak snapped by Navarro

Herald Democrat

Dalton Beck was 3-for-5, homered twice, walked, drove in four and scored three runs but Grayson College had an eight-game winning streak snapped with a 17-10 loss against Navarro College in non-conference action at Dub Hayes Field.

Davis Powell was 2-for-4 with a home run and three RBI, Yanluis Ortiz homered and walked, Ian Collier doubled, walked and scored and Noah Brewer and Chayton Krauss each singled and scored for Grayson (20-9), which plays a double-header at Temple on Wednesday.