Tomcats top Bulldogs for their third straight district win

TOM BEAN — A total of three games separated the top five teams in the district standings last season, so the chance to get some distance early on this spring is one no team wants to waste.

After dropping its 11-2A opener, Tom Bean has gotten on a winning streak and in order to keep it going against the Tioga Bulldogs, the Tomcats sent Alex Sanchez to the mound in the middle innings to bring home another victory.

Sanchez threw four hitless innings of relief, striking out 12 and walking five as the Tomcats defeated Tioga, 8-3, in district action.

Wyatt Curd singled, drove in a run, scored twice and stole four bases, Dustin Hickman singled, walked and scored, Chris Harmon walked and scored twice and Braylin Barrett scored twice and drove in a run for Tom Bean (4-9, 3-1), which hosts Era on Tuesday night.

“We’re senior led; senior heavy,” TB coach Larry Edgemon said. “The record didn’t bother me. We were trying to be ready for district. Being my first year here I didn’t know what I had and I needed to see it.”

The third straight win has the Tomcats in second place in the early going. It is where they finished last season — a game out of first but also two games out of three-way tie for third. Edgemon wasn’t here for that but has a roster with some trying to make the playoffs for the third time in four seasons — heady stuff for a program that had reached the postseason just once (2011) before their high school careers started.

“We’re gaining confidence,” Edgemon said. “We tell the guys the most important thing is to have fun. A lot of people picked them not to make the playoffs out of five (2A) teams in the district and so we tell them there’s no pressure; just go out and play without expectations.”

Hayden Hilliard was 2-for-3 with a triple, walked, drove in a run and scored, Caden Pelley singled, walked twice and drove in two and Slade Babbitt walked twice and scored for Tioga (2-7, 1-3), which plays at first-place Collinsville on Tuesday.

The Tomcats finished with just three hits against Sam Mott and Johnny Dorpinghaus but took advantage of four walks, five hit batters and six errors.

In the fourth, the final run from the home team came as Barrett reached on a one-out error, Hickman walked, both advanced on a wild pitch and then Curd grounded to first and the attempt to get Barrett at the plate was wide to the foul territory side.

Tom Bean padded its lead with three more runs in the third. Barrett was hit by a pitch, Hickman followed with a bunt single and Curd dunked a hit the other way into right for an RBI single. Logan Young reached on an error that scored another run and Curd raced to the plate on a two-out wild pitch for the 7-2 advantage.

The Tomcats almost left the bases loaded in the second. Curd was at third after being hit by a pitch and stealing two bases when, with two outs, Harmon was hit by a pitch and Gage Moore walked.

A fly ball to right center should have ended the inning with the score tied at two but it was dropped and Tom Bean went up 4-2.

After falling behind before its first at-bat, Tom Bean tied the score on its first opportunity to hit. The first three Tomcats reached as Harmon walked between Sanchez and Moore getting hit by pitches. With one out, Langford plated a run with a bunt single and then Barrett followed with a sac fly to left.

“That’s the fun part about seeing them not panic,” Edgemon said. “Our bunt game is really good. I think no lead is out of reach for us.”

The Bulldogs got within the final margin in the top of the fifth. Babbitt reached on an error after a dropped third strike with one out and then came three consecutive walks — to Dorpinghaus, Hilliard and Pelley — which forced in a run.

Sanchez limited the damage by notching two strikeouts to end the inning and then worked around an error and a walk with two outs in the sixth and a one-out walk in the seventh. The only out he recorded on a ball in play was the final one of the night, a flyout to center.

“When he had command, he dominated,” Edgemon said.

Tioga missed a chance to score in the fourth when Austin Norwood reached on an error and moved to third on a pair of wild pitches but was stranded there.

Tioga had jumped to a 2-0 lead with a two-out rally in the top of the first. Dorpinghaus was hit by a pitch and then Hilliard tripled to left-center. Pelley followed with an RBI single up the middle.