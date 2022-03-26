College Diamond Roundup — Grayson squads stay hot with more sweeps

Herald Democrat

GAINESVILLE — Amaiah Galcatcher was 2-for-3 with a homer, double and four RBI as Grayson College earned a sweep with a 7-3 victory against North Central Texas College in North Texas Junior College Athletic Conference action.

Kaylee Hewitt was 2-for-4 with a double and two RBI, Kenna Collett singled, walked, drove in a run and scored, Sage Harlow singled and scored three times and J.T. Smith singled, walked and scored twice for the Lady Vikings (23-5, 13-3), who have a nine-game winning streak going into a double-header at Temple on Wednesday.

Grayson started with a 12-0 victory in five innings. Smith was 3-for-3 and a home run shy of the cycle, walked, drove in four and scored twice, Harlow was 2-for-4 with two doubles, two RBI and scored, Collett singled, walked, drove in two and scored, Carsyn Cox and Kye Stone each singled and scored twice and Tara Stewart doubled, walked and drove in a run.

SCAC

St. Thomas 11, Austin College 2

Calleigh King went 2-for-3 and scored during Austin College’s 11-2 loss to St. Thomas to drop a double-header in Southern Collegiate Athletic Conference action.

Lauren Orozco was 2-for-3 with a double, Lyndsey Busch singled and drove in a run and Carrie Johnson singled and scored for Austin College (8-17, 3-5), which closes the series on Sunday afternoon.

The ‘Roos started with a 6-4 loss. Lizzy Preston was 3-for-4 with a double and three RBI, Hailie Swiatkowski walked, drove in a run and scored and King and Andrea Saucedo each singled and scored.

GAC

Southern Arkansas 12, Southeastern Oklahoma State 1

DURANT, Okla. — Peyton Streetman was 2-for-2, walked and scored for Southeastern Oklahoma during a 12-1 loss to Southern Arkansas as the Storm was swept in a Great American Conference series at the Southeastern Softball Field.

Cheyenne Mahy singled and drove in a run and Lauren White walked for the Savage Storm (18-18, 9-8), who open a series at Oklahoma Baptist on Friday night.

Southeastern also had a 4-2 loss. White was 2-for-3 with a double and drove in a run, Streetman and Kamarie Wallace each singled and scored and Kady Fryear drove in a run.

Baseball

NTJCAC

Grayson College 15, NCTC 0

Dax Dathe homered, drove in four and scored twice as Grayson College picked up a sweep with a 15-0 victory in five innings against North Central Texas College in North Texas Junior College Athletic Conference action at Dub Hayes Field.

Devin Warner was 3-for-3, drove in a run and scored twice, Connor McGinnis was 3-for-4, drove in a run and scored three times, Davis Powell was 2-for-2, walked, drove in two and scored twice, J.D. Gregson was 2-for-3, drove in a run and scored, Noah Brewer singled, walked, two RBI and scored and Chris Benavides threw a three-hitter with five strikeouts and no walks for the Vikings (20-8, 10-2), who take an eight-game winning streak into a home match-up against Navarro on Monday afternoon.

Grayson started with a 5-0 victory as Ryan Free threw a no-hitter with 13 strikeouts and a walk. Connor McGinnis was 2-for-3 with a homer and scored twice, Noah Brewer homered and drove in two and J.D. Gregson homered and walked and Devin Warner doubled and scored.