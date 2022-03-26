Boys Powerlifting Roundup — Whitewright's Davis wins state title

Herald Democrat

ABILENE — Whitewright senior Shane Davis won the state championship in his weight class at the Division 3 powerlifting meet.

Davis took gold at 220 pounds with a total of 1,670 pounds, topping Tulia’s Joe Barrera at 1,635 pounds and Lubbock Roosevelt’s J.J. Diaz at 1,620 pounds.

It was an improvement of 85 pounds from his total that won the region title.

Last year Davis placed fourth at state in this weight class with a total of 1,520.

Whitesboro senior Ignacio Salas was the state runner-up at 148 pounds with a total of 1,435 pounds, which was an improvement of 65 pounds from his region-winning total.

He was just 15 pounds behind San Diego’s Andres Garza for the state title. Salas easily took silver, finishing 170 pounds ahead of Bells’ Jeffrey Boyd.

Boyd led three top 10 qualifiers for Bells as he took bronze with his total of 1,265 pounds at 148 pounds. He finished 10 pounds in front of Banquette’s Alex Gonzalez and 15 pounds ahead of Oscar Garza of Edinburg Idea College Prep.

It was 35 pounds better than his region runner-up finish.

Junior Payton Cole was eighth at 132 pounds with a total of 1,060 pounds.

Junior Lane Kendrick placed 11th at 165 pounds with a total of 1,320 pounds. He was just five pounds from a three-way tie for ninth.

Senior Christian Mena was 16th at 198 pounds with a total of 1,465 pounds, which was 55 pounds better than his qualifying total.

Division 1

Denison sophomore Kyson Lusane earned a bronze medal at the Division I state powerlifting meet.

Lusane placed third at 132 pounds with a total of 1,205 pounds, which was 50 pounds better than his region runner-up finish.

He got the bronze by five pounds over Enrique Reyes of Marble Falls. Brayden Bromonsky of Kyle Lehman won the title with 1,400 pounds while Everman’s Jose Jimenez, who won the region title over Lusane, was the state runner-up with 1,290 pounds.

Denison’s other state qualifier, junior Ty Kirkbride placed 14th at 123 pounds with a total of 985 pounds.

Division 4

Tom Bean senior Justin Baque led the trio of Tomcats competing at the Division 4 state meet with a top 10 finish.

Baque was seventh at 132 pounds with a total of 960 pounds, which was 30 pounds better than his region runner-up total.

Senior Angel Raygoza was just outside the top 10 as he finished 11th at 308 pounds with a total of 1,105 pounds.

Freshman Lucas Woolem placed 12th at 114 pounds with a total of 600 pounds.