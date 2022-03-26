Baseball Roundup — Yellow Jackets knock off North; Howe tops Bonham

Herald Democrat

Owen Ewton allowed a pair of runs on four hits with five strikeouts and three walks as the Denison Yellow Jackets moved into sole possession of fourth place with a 4-2 victory against McKinney North in District 10-5A play.

Zane Bellows was 2-for-3, drove in a run and scored, Garland Parker was 2-for-3 and drove in a run, Jack Aleman was 2-for-3 and scored and Canaan Farley Jr. doubled and scored for Denison (9-8, 2-2), which travels to second-place Prosper Rock Hill on Tuesday.

Logan Laney singled and drove in a run for McKinney North (6-6, 1-3).

Lovejoy 4, Sherman 2

In Lucas, Logan Williams was 2-for-3 and walked during Sherman’s loss against second-place Lovejoy in 10-5A action.

Daniel Clark doubled and scored, Paxton Samuelson walked twice and Landen Brand walked and drove in a run for Sherman (5-8, 1-3), which hosts The Colony on Tuesday night.

Aidan Smith singled and drove in two for Lovejoy (9-7, 3-1).

District 9-4A

Melissa 3, Van Alstyne 0

In Melissa, Dakota Howard singled and walked during Van Alstyne’s loss against third-place Melissa in district action.

Riley Dancer singled and combined with Caden Whitley on a four-hitter with no earned runs for Van Alstyne (10-4, 0-3), which hosts district co-leader Celina on Tuesday night.

Daniel Bass threw a two-hitter with seven strikeouts and a walk for Melissa (11-5, 3-1).

District 10-3A

Whitesboro 8, Ponder 2

In Whitesboro, Jace Sanders and Torran Naglestad combined on a two-hitter with 10 strikeouts and six walks as third-place Whitesboro defeated Ponder in district action.

Sanders walked twice and scored, Naglestad singled, walked and scored, Maxx Parker was 2-for-3 with two RBI and scored twice, Greyson Ledbetter singled, walked twice and drove in a run and Jacob Smith walked and scored twice for Whitesboro (8-4, 3-1), which plays at district co-leader Paradise on Tuesday night.

Trey Kysiak walked and scored for Ponder (7-6, 0-4).

Boyd 11, S&S 0 (5)

In Sadler, Kota Richardson was 2-for-2 with a double and triple during S&S’ loss against district co-leader Boyd.

Landon Lewis and Garrett Wise singled for S&S (6-9, 1-3), which hosts Valley View on Tuesday night.

Aaron McGilvery was 3-for-3 with a double, walked, drove in two and scored for Boyd (12-1, 4-0).

District 11-3A

Gunter 3, Pottsboro 2

In Pottsboro, Cade Dodson was 3-for-3, drove in a run and scored as first-place Gunter defeated third-place Pottsboro in district action.

Trey Oblas doubled, walked and scored twice and Colson Wood singled for Gunter (14-1, 4-0), which hosts Howe on Tuesday night.

Reid Thompson was 2-for-3 with a double, drove in a run and scored, Grayson Watson doubled and scored, Aaron Massie walked twice and Jay Bradley drove in a run for Pottsboro (9-5, 2-2), which hosts Bonham on Tuesday.

Whitewright 5, Blue Ridge 3

In Blue Ridge, Ethan Powell singled and drove in two runs as third-place Whitewright defeated Blue Ridge in district action.

Cooper Coley singled, drove in a run and scored, Tyler Trapp singled, walked and scored, Deegan Bement walked twice and scored, Clayton Warford walked and scored and Dylan Gudgel threw three scoreless innings of relief, allowing a hit while striking out six with a walk to get the win for Whitewright (5-11, 2-2), which hosts Bells on Tuesday night.

Casey Walls was 2-for-4 with a triple and scored for Blue Ridge (8-5, 1-3).

Bells 14, Leonard 1 (6)

In Leonard, Cooper Smith and Landan Morse combined on a one-hitter, allowing an unearned run while striking out 16 and walking three as second-place Bells run-ruled Leonard in district action.

Morse also homered, drove in four, walked twice and scored twice, Smith was 2-for-3 with a double, walked, drove in two and scored twice, Ben Burleson was 2-for-5 with two RBI and scored, Colt Stone singled, walked twice, drove in two and scored, Preston Carter walked twice, drove in a run and scored three times and Brock Rodgers walked three times and scored twice for Bells (10-2, 3-1), which plays at Whitewright on Tuesday.

Howe 12, Bonham 5

In Howe, Ethan Lopez was 2-for-4 with four RBI as third-place Howe defeated Bonham in district action.

Austin Haley was 2-for-3 with a double, two RBI and scored twice, Carson Daniels walked, drove in two and scored twice and Garren Lankford singled, walked three times, drove in a run and scored for Howe (6-7, 2-2), which plays at first-place Gunter on Tuesday.

Darian Yarborough doubled, walked and drove in a run for Bonham (1-11, 0-4).