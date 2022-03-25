Van Alstyne duo leads area TABC boys all-region choices

Herald Democrat

Van Alstyne had a pair of players earn all-region honors by the Texas Association of Basketball Coaches for the 2021-22 season, one of the three Texoma programs with an athlete honored.

Senior J.J. Boling and junior Carson Brown were among the 20 selections on the Class 4A Region II squad. It is the third straight season Boling has been chosen. He was also chosen as a Class 4A all-state selection.

Whitesboro senior Torran Naglestad and Bells senior Bo Baker were named to the Class 3A Region II team.