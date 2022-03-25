Softball Roundup — Denison, Pottsboro win in extra innings

Herald Democrat

LUCAS — Hannah Grinspan went 3-for-6 with a double and two RBI as the Denison Lady Yellow Jackets outlasted Lovejoy, 6-1, in 10 innings during District 10-5A action.

Ashlinn Hamilton allowed a run on three hits with 11 strikeouts and a walk, Jewel Hiberd was 2-for-4, walked twice, drove in a run and scored, Bella Palmer was 3-for-5 with a double and scored, Campbell Anderson doubled and drove in a run, Maddison Luper singled, walked twice and scored and Carli Mackay walked twice and scored for Denison (15-6, 4-2), which tied the game in the top of the seventh to force extra innings.

The Lady Jackets, who moved into a tie with Lovejoy for third place, host second-place The Colony on Tuesday night.

Elliott Pomeroy singled and scored for Lovejoy (9-11, 4-2).

Wylie East 9, Sherman 4

In Wylie, Bailey Miller was 3-for-4 with a home run during Sherman’s loss against fifth-place Wylie East in 10-5A action.

Libby Cernero was 2-for-4 with a double and scored, Madison Jarvis singed, drove in a run and scored, Marissa Wells singled, walked and scored and Addey Kuhn singled and drove in a run for Sherman (5-15, 1-5), which hosts Princeton on Tuesday night.

Trinity Dixon was 3-for-4 with four RBI for Wylie East (11-11, 3-3).

District 9-4A

Melissa 10, Van Alstyne 0 (6)

In Melissa, Kelsie Adams doubled during fourth-place Van Alstyne’s loss against second-place Melissa in district action.

Rylee Adams singled and Paige Scarbro walked for Van Alstyne (13-5, 2-3), which hosts third-place Celina on Tuesday.

Bryton Wright and Caigan Crabtree homered for Melissa (14-5, 4-1).

District 11-3A

Pottsboro 5, Whitewright 2 (8)

In Whitewright, Leah Kaska was 2-for-4 with a triple, two RBI and scored twice as Pottsboro gained sole possession of second place with an extra innings victory over Whitewright in district play.

Aly Malone allowed an earned run on three hits with 12 strikeouts and no walks and also singled and scored, Tessa De La Cruz singled, walked and scored twice and Kayci Schiltz singled and walked for Pottsboro (15-3, 5-1), which hosts Leonard on Tuesday night.

Abreanna Smith tripled, drove in a run and scored, Madie Rohre singled and scored and Regan Eldredge singled for Whitewright (11-5, 4-2), which travels to Howe on Tuesday.

Bells 7, Bonham 0

In Bonham, Chloe Russum scattered five hits with two strikeouts and two walks and also homered, drove in two, walked and scored twice as fourth-place Bells beat fifth-place Bonham in district action.

Kylee Beach was 2-for-4, drove in a run and scored, Riley Rolen was 2-for-4 and drove in a run, Kinley Weger and Brooklyn Blodgett each doubled, drove in a run and scored and Blair Baker singled, walked and scored for Bells (11-10, 4-2), which plays at first-place Gunter on Tuesday night.

Paizley Vaught was 2-for-4 with a double for Bonham (13-7, 2-4).

Gunter 13, Blue Ridge 3 (6)

In Blue Ridge, Rhyan Pogue was 2-for-4 with two RBI and scored and combined with Skyler Pogue on a three-hitter as first-place Gunter run-ruled Blue Ridge in district action.

Skylar Pogue went 2-for-3 with a triple, two RBI and scored twice, Hayden Fox was 2-for-3 with a double, two RBI and scored, Olivia Eft doubled and scored twice, Payton Krupa was 2-for-2, drove in a run and scored, Shey Menhkoff was 2-for-2 and scored twice, Bailey Ivey doubled, walked twice, drove in two and scored and Keeli Sweet singled, drove in two and scored for Gunter (12-6, 6-0), which hosts Bells on Tuesday night.

District 10-2A

Collinsville 17, Alvord 2 (3)

In Collinsville, Audrey Miller went 2-for-4 with a triple and three RBI as third-place Collinsville run-ruled Alvord in district action.

Shelby Derzapf was 2-for-3 with three RBI and combined with Abby Martin on a two-hitter with eight strikeouts and Audrey Light went 2-for-2 for Collinsville (9-8, 5-1), which hosts first-place Muenster on Tuesday night.

Era 4, Tioga 3

In Era, Taffi Adams was 2-for-4 and scored during fifth-place Tioga’s walk-off loss against fourth-place Era in district action.

Valerie Benke doubled and scored, Lauren Sheppard singled and drove in a run and Sara O’Bryan scored for Tioga (6-11, 2-4), which has the district bye on Tuesday before hosting Saint Jo on Friday.

Alexus Beard drove in two runs for Era (4-4, 4-2).

District 15-2A

Tom Bean 9, Ector 3

In Ector, Kailey Vick was 2-for-3 with a double, two RBI and scored twice as Tom Bean defeated Ector in district action.

Madison Holmes was 2-for-4 and scored, Jacie Konrad singled and walked twice, Emmy Pennell doubled and scored and Ryan Jones scored twice for Tom Bean (7-7, 2-3), which hosts Honey Grove on Tuesday.

Mollie Hooten was 3-for-4 with two RBI and scored for Ector (6-3, 3-2).

TAPPS Division IV District 1

Texoma Christian 24, Fort Worth Bethesda Christian 1 (2)

In Fort Worth, T’a nne Boyd singled, walked three times and drove in four as Texoma Christian run-ruled Forth Worth Bethesda in the season-opener and district-opener for the Lady Eagles.

Grace Gross singled, walked twice and drove in three, Nealee Russell walked four times and drove in three and Paige Miller allowed two hits for Texoma Christian (1-0, 1-0), which plays at Fort Worth Calvary on Tuesday.