Gunter, Pottsboro have multiple TABC girls all-region selections

Herald Democrat

Gunter and Pottsboro each had two players earn all-region honors by the Texas Association of Basketball Coaches for the 2021-22 season.

There were six Texoma programs represented among the 20 players chosen in Class 3A Region II, led by the Gunter senior duo of Alyssa Tarpley and Blakely Esnard and Pottsboro senior Autumn Graley and freshman Palyn Reid.

It was the second straight season Tarpley was chosen and she was also picked as a Class 3A all-state selection.

Also named to the team were Whitewright senior Natalie Alexander, Whitesboro sophomore Olivia Hildebrand, S&S sophomore Brenna Howard and Bells senior Olivia Pedigo.