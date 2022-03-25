College Diamond Roundup — Austin College baseball drops series opener

Herald Democrat

HOUSTON — Brandon Hill was 2-for-3 with a double, drove in a run and scored during Austin College’s series-opening loss against St. Thomas, 8-6, in Southern Collegiate Athletic Conference action.

Zack Mahoney 2-for-5 and scored, Mason Woodhouse singled and drove in two, Jake Webster doubled and scored, Sergio De Paoli singled and scored and Branson Vrazel singled and drove in a run for Austin College (5-13, 1-3), which ends the series with a double-header on Saturday.

GAC

No. 8 Southern Arkansas 6, Southeastern Oklahoma State 2

MAGNOLIA, Ark. — Blake McQuain went 2-for-4 with a solo homer and walked but Southeastern Oklahoma State stranded 10 runners in a 6-2 loss to No. 8 Southern Arkansas to open a Great American Conference series.

Cameron French went 2-for-2 with a double and walked, Damon Burroughs doubled and Reid Rice singled and scored for the Savage Storm (21-7, 11-5), who close out the series with a double-header on Saturday.

Softball

GAC

Southern Arkansas 3, Southeastern Oklahoma State 2

DURANT, Okla. — Southeastern Oklahoma State opened its series with Southern Arkansas in a pitchers’ duel where the Savage Storm came up short, 3-2, in Great American Conference action.

Amberlyn Walsworth and Cheyenne Mahy combined to strike out nine and allow just six hits, Peyton Streetman was 2-for-4, Jaleigh Durst doubled and drove in a run and Marilyn Alvarado walked and drove in a run for Southeastern (18-16, 9-6), which finishes the series with a double-header on Saturday.