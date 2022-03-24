Tom Bean suffers walk-off loss to Dodd City

DODD CITY — The Lady Tomcats went into district play with a playoff berth already in their back pocket, an automatic qualifier based on the makeup of 15-2A. And after getting off to a rough start, Tom Bean is hoping it can clean things up by the end of the regular season.

It looked like things were headed in that direction but the Lady Tomcats were unable to hold on with six outs to go as Dodd City rallied for a 6-5 victory in district action.

“We struggled with some fundamentals. We had our opportunities and we weren’t able to convert,” Tom Bean head coach Lance Cherry said. “The momentum swung back and forth.”

Delaney Hemming was 2-for-4, doubled, tripled, drove in two and scored twice, Emmy Pennell was 2-for-4 with a homer and three RBI, Madison Holmes was 2-for-4, double, tripled and scored twice and Emma Nelson was 3-for-3 with a double for Tom Bean (6-7, 1-3), which plays at Ector on Friday.

“We lost two of our three tournaments to weather and we’re probably 50 innings behind where we were last year. We’re getting better,” Cherry said. “It’s about us getting better and executing the way we can.”

Tori Dotson was 3-for-4 with two RBI and scored, Lindsey Mauppin was 2-for-3 with a triple, walked and scored twice and Sonora Wild homered for Dodd City (6-3, 3-2), which is the defending Class 1A champion.

It took the Lady Hornets just two batters into the bottom of the seventh to produce the winning run – Kylee Graves tripled to right and then Addyson Chaney hit a ball to right that was dropped but deep enough it would have been a sacrifice fly.

Tom Bean had a runner reach third in each of the last two innings but left both stranded. In the sixth, Nelson doubled with one out and moved up on a two-out passed ball.

In the seventh, Hannah Burney replaced Dotson in the circle to give a different look to the top of the order, where the trio of Holmes, Hemming and Pennell had been 6-for-6 with four extra-base hits leading into final at-bat.

Jacie Konrad reached on an error out of the nine-hole, took second on a wild pitch and tagged up on a flyout to center.

Dodd City tied the game in the bottom of the sixth with two outs when Mauppin tripled to right and Brianna Rodriguez had a slow infield single to third.

The Lady Tomcats had a 5-4 lead after scoring twice in the top of the fifth. It was another two-out rally from the top of the order – Holmes tripled to right, Hemming singled to left to knot the score at four, moved up on a wild pitch and came around when Pennell dunked a single into short center.

A bigger inning was thwarted when Pennell tried to score from second on Kiki Carter’s single up the middle and was thrown out at the plate.

Tom Bean tied the game at three in the third with a two-out rally. Holmes doubled to right-center and came home on Hemming’s double off the center field wall. Pennell then had a two-run blast to center and the Lady Tomcats were even.

“We hit the ball pretty well through the top of the lineup,” Cherry said.

But Wild put Dodd City back in front, 4-3, on a two-out solo homer in the bottom of the inning.

The Lady Hornets went up by three runs in the second after loading the bases with one out on singles from Lindsey Skipper and Carson Morrison and a walk to Mauppin.

Nelson nearly got out of the jam unscathed after a pop-out to second base but Dotson reached on an infield single to short to plate a run. Nelson limited the damage with an inning-ending strikeout.

Dodd City jumped to a 2-0 lead in the bottom of the first. Mauppin opened the inning with a single to center, an error on the play sent her to third and she scored on Dotson’s one-out single up the middle.

Burney followed with a walk, a wild pitch moved them over and Graves brought in a run on a groundout to first.

“People have jumped on us early and it’s gotten away from us,” Cherry said. “I liked what I saw — our girls answered, fought back. That was a good sign.”