Sherman tops area THSCA basketball academic all-state picks

Herald Democrat

The Sherman boys basketball team had three seniors earn academic all-state honors by the Texas High School Coaches Association for the 2021-22 season.

Jacob Lester was on the first team, Anthony Gionfriddo was on the second team and Ashton Alexander was an honorable mention selection.

Whitesboro’s Paul Velten was on the Elite team while Blake Beste was on the second team and Jake Hermes was named honorable mention.

S&S also had three players honored — Dylan Ridenour was on the Elite team, Gavyn Collins was on the second team and Daymon Orr was an honorable mention selection.

Bells’ Jaden Nelson was on the first team and Blake Rolen was on the second team.

For area girls basketball teams, Whitesboro’s Libby Langford was on the Elite team while Gunter’s Alyssa Tarpley was on the first team and Blakely Esnard was on the second team.