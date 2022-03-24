Outdoors Digest

Lynn Burkhead

Calendar

Through March 27 – Bass Pro Tour REDCREST Championship on Oklahoma’s Grand Lake. For info, visit www.majorleaguefishing.com .

Through March 30 – Oklahoma Light Goose Conservation Order Season.

Through May 1 – Texas South Zone Spring Turkey Season.

March 25-27 – Bass Pro Tour REDCREST Expo in Tulsa.

March 25 – Texoma Ducks Unlimited Couple’s Spring Fundraising Dinner at the Mayor Arena at Loy Lake Park. Doors open at 6 p.m. For information, visit www.ducks.org or call Paul Terrell at (903) 267-4108 or Newt Wright at (918) 557-2622.

April 2-May 15 – Texas North Zone Spring Turkey Season.

April 2 – Bois D’arc Creek Ducks Unlimited Dinner at the Magnolia Grace Ranch in Leonard. For info, visit www.ducks.org .

April 5 – Monthly meeting of the Red River Fly Fishers in the Rec Hall at Eisenhower State Park. For information, including the night’s speaker and fly tying schedule info, visit www.rrff.org .

April 8-10 – Ducks Unlimited Expo at Texas Motor Speedway in Fort Worth. For information, visit www.duckexpo.com .

April 9-14 – Bass Pro Tour Heavy Hitters Tournament out of Tyler, Texas at Lake Palestine. For information, visit www.majorleaguefishing.com .

April 16 – Oklahoma spring turkey season.

April 22-May 14 – East Texas spring turkey season (including Grayson, Fannin, and Lamar Counties).

May 3 – Monthly meeting of the Red River Fly Fishers in the Rec Hall at Eisenhower State Park. For information, including the night’s speaker and fly tying schedule info, visit www.rrff.org .

May 19-22 - Simms Bassmaster Elite Series tournament on Lake Fork. For information, visit www.bassmaster.com .

Notes

It’s last call time for the 2022 Texoma Ducks Unlimited Spring Couples Fundraising Dinner at the Mayor Arena in Denison’s Loy Lake Park. The event opens its doors tonight, on Friday, March 25, beginning at 6 p.m….As the 2022 Bass Pro Tour REDCREST Championship and Expo runs its course in northeastern Oklahoma this weekend, Michael Neal had the lead at Grand Lake during yesterday’s Day 2 qualifying round. With 57-pounds, 07-ounces, Neal was just more than two pounds ahead of Edwin Evers, the former Bassmaster Classic champ and Southeastern Oklahoma State University graduate, who was sitting nearby in second place…Speaking of this weekend’s REDCREST Championship in Tulsa, country music star Clayton Anderson (Visionary Media Group) will perform a free concert this weekend for REDCREST visitors. That will take place on the Mossy Oak Music stage at the SageNet Center at Expo Square in Tulsa on Sunday, March 27, beginning at 4 p.m…BPT officials note that the REDCREST 2022 event, hosted by VisitTulsa, is being presented by Costa and will take place through this weekend…If you’re heading for Tulsa and the REDCREST Championship today, tomorrow, or Sunday, don’t forget the REDCREST Outdoor Sports Expo. The free, family-friendly event, modeled after the Bassmaster Classic Expo, will run today through Sunday, March 27 at the SageNet Center at Tulsa’s Expo Square. All kinds of fishing, boating, hunting, and outdoors merchandise and gear will be on hand thanks to numerous vendors. There is also the chance to meet many of bass fishing’s biggest names on the Expo floor. For more information, visit www.majorleaguefishing.com …The Texas Parks and Wildlife Commission approved a number of freshwater fishing regulations changes yesterday at its meeting in Austin. Those changes affect several local waters and include the following: Lake Texoma (Cooke and Grayson counties) – Delineate the upstream reservoir boundary for Lake Texoma to differentiate between the inflowing river and lake where special exceptions to statewide daily bag, possession and length limits are in place;…Bois d’Arc Lake (Fannin County) – Implement largemouth bass harvest regulations for soon-to-be opened Bois d’Arc Lake, establishing a 16-inch maximum size limit and exceptions for temporary possession of 24-inch bass for weighing as potential ShareLunkers;…Lake Texoma (Cooke and Grayson counties) – Modify harvest regulations for walleye in Lake Texoma to eliminate special exceptions to statewide daily bag, possession and length limits for walleye in Lake Texoma and return to statewide regulations;…Lake Texoma (Cooke, Grayson, Fannin, Lamar, Red River, and Bowie counties), Red River and tributaries – Modify harvest regulations for alligator gar in Lake Texoma to expand the harvest closure during May to align with Oklahoma harvest regulations;…Red River Tributaries – Modify regulations to prevent transfer of invasive carp as bait, adding tributaries of the Red River in Grayson, Fannin, Lamar, Red River and Bowie counties to the list of designated waters forbidding the transport of live nongame fish… Drew Cook became the latest B.A.S.S. Century Club member last weekend, winning the 2022 Bassmaster Elite at Santee Cooper Lakes in wire-to-wire fashion with 105 pounds, 5 ounces…At it’s Thursday public hearing in Austin, the Texas Parks and Wildlife Commission approved more than $12.5 million in grants to help various communities across the state create and enhance outdoor recreational opportunities. Among the Texomaland cities receiving such grant money was the city of Celina, which received a $750,000 non-urban outdoor grant for its Old Celina Park Phase II project. According to a TPWD news release, proposed developments include additional inclusive playground equipment, spray fountain, pavilions, shade structures, sports courts, native landscaping, interpretive and TPWD signs. Also, TPWD says that the city of Van Alstyne received a $150,000 small community grant project for its Robert Hynds Memorial Park project. The agency’s news release indicates that proposed developments include sitework, a fishing pond, pavilion, amphitheater and native landscaping with irrigation… At Monday’s meeting of the ODWC Wildlife Commission, an ODWC news release indicates that Commissioners accepted a $6,000 donation from the Central Oklahoma 89er Chapter of Quail Forever (www.quailforever.org ) Chapter President Troy Ellefson, and QF Oklahoma representative Laura McIver, said their donation, when combined with $18,000 of federal grant matching funds, will fund upland game habitat work on wildlife management areas in northwest Oklahoma…

Fishing Reports

At Lake Texoma, water is lightly stained; water temp is 55 degrees; and the lake is 1.60 feet low. After this week’s thunderstorms and deadly tornadoes in the region, the weather has stabilized and Adventure Texoma Outdoors guide John Blasingame tells TPWD that striped bass are starting to spawn in 10-30 feet of water on ledges and drop-offs next to deep water. Success is still coming with Alabama-rigs and swimbaits, although the live bait bite is improving…On the Oklahoma side of the lake, boaters should be cautious around Buncombe Creek after a tornado struck the marina and caused a significant amount of damage and debris in the water…ODWC says that the Texoma fishing this week has been a lot better than last week. Striped bass are fair on live shad, Sassy Shad, and slabs fished along creek channels, the main lake, points, and in the river channel. With the warmer water temps expected after this week’s thunderstorm producing cold front, ODWC says that dead-sticking has pretty much stopped. Live shad is the way to go to catch the stripers on the lake at times. Meanwhile, Texoma’s blue catfish are fair on chicken liver, cut bait, dough bait, hot dogs, live bait, punch bait, stinkbait, and sunfish below the dam, along creek channels, near docks, on points, and in the Washita River channel. According to ODWC game warden Garrett Beam, blue cats are also being caught on rod-and-reel combos near river channels when anglers are using cut shad and live sunfish. Texoma’s crappie are fair on jigs and PowerBait fished around brushy structure, in coves, near docks, on points, and near standing timber. Crappie are also being caught near docks with brush piles nearby, especially on jigs with PowerBait. They are also being caught in coves that have brush piles…At Lake Ray Roberts, water is lightly stained; water temp is 53 degrees; and the lake is 0.79 feet low. TPWD reports that fishing is similar to last week as the water warms up slowly. Blue catfish and channel catfish are good in 3-10 feet of water for those using cut shad. Crappie are good in the main creek channels, near bridges, and around structure. Largemouth bass are good on structure in 15-18 feet of water for those using umbrella rigs…At Lake Fork, water is stained; water temp is 57 degrees; and the lake remains 6.48 feet low due to repairs on the dam. Guide Jacky Wiggins tells TPWD that Lake Fork water has finally started to warm up and that the crappie can be found in 2-5 feet of water on and around stumps. This past week, Wiggins says that most fish were caught early in the week in 18-25 feet of water on trees with water temperature back down to the low 50s and upper 40s after the cold front. Minnows fished under corks have worked really well on those shallow fish, with a few bites on jigs too. The guide says that the slab fish are not stacked up in the 8-18 feet of water range on the north end of the lake like they have been in years past, but that move is likely on the way. The next two months should be really good at Fork with lots of spawning crappie, and some giants being caught…Meanwhile, Fork bass guides Marc Mitchell and Jason Hoffman tell TPWD that largemouth bass are good on red spinnerbaits and squarebill crankbaits in 3-4 feet of water, especially midway back in the pockets. Also, ViperXP Jigs are still working on big wood near creeks and ditches, but also on the spawning flats in 3-6 feet of water. Texas-rigs with Green Pumpkin Xcite lizards are also good in the same area. As the spawn approaches, look for warm water for the best bite…At the Blue River near Tishomingo, the river elevation is below normal, water temp is 44, and the stream is clear despite the severe thunderstorms and heavy rainfall earlier in the week. According to ODWC, rainbow trout remain excellent on in-line spinnerbaits, PowerBait, and spoons fished along stream channels and near rocks. For fly fishermen, midges, nymphs, and the occasional dry fly are working in the same spots…ODWC also adds that although it has completed the agency’s last trout stocking of the 2021/2022 trout season at the Blue, anglers have reported doing really well on PowerBait and worms fished on bottom or suspended under a small float. Lure fishermen have done really well with small 1/8 oz. spoons with a slow and steady retrieve. Fly fishermen have been catching lots of fish on egg patterns as well as small nymphs. Whatever method you prefer to fish, the agency says to try fishing below current breaks such as rocks or timber on the edges of flowing water or around current streams. The agency also predicts that trout fishing at the Blue River will continue to be excellent through April… At Oklahoma’s Lake Murray near Ardmore, the lake elevation is normal, water temp is 48, and the lake is clear. ODWC game warden Jaylen Flynn says that largemouth bass are fair on crankbaits and jigs fished around brushy structure and in the main lake…On the upper Texas Gulf Coast, TPWD says the fishing is good at Bolivar Peninsula. Will Burkhead found that out firsthand while fishing with a friend and his father-in-law Jim Spitzmiller last weekend, landing a sizable redfish that gave quite a fight. Meanwhile, at the Bolivar Peninsula jetties, speckled trout are holding by the rocks and biting on live shrimp fished under a popping cork. Bull redfish and black drum are also good on cut crab and cut bait. And Capt. Raymond Wheatley of Tail Spotter Guide Service tells TPWD that Bolivar Peninsula redfish and trout are also good on the edges of the Intercoastal Waterway, biting on live shrimp under a popping cork in something less than rough waters…On the middle Texas Gulf Coast at Port O’Connor, Capt. Marty Medford tells TPWD that speckled trout are good on live shrimp. Sheepshead are good on live and dead shrimp. And oversized redfish are good on sardines, shrimp, and Rat-L-Traps. Oversized and slot black drum are also good on dead shrimp…And finally, on the Lower Texas Gulf Coast at South Padre Island, Capt. Lou Austin tells TPWD that when the gusty winds allow for some fishing, anglers can expect good numbers of speckled trout on the Gas Well Flats and along the edges of the Intercoastal Waterway (ICW) from marker 37 to the mouth of the Arroyo. Sheepshead are good around the jetties on live shrimp while redfish are spotty around Three Islands.

Tip of the Week

On a chilly spring morning as the largemouth bass spawn approaches, don’t be surprised to find a lunker somewhere near rip rap, submerged rocks, private concrete boat ramps, or even old house and building foundations that are now underwater. The reason? Such spots soak up the day’s sunshine, allowing such structure and cover to build up heat that can prove attractive to bass seeking to go shallow for the spawn. It might only result in a small temperature increase, but that can be significant enough to make a difference in a largemouth bass’ aquatic world.