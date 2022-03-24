J.B. Webb — Texoma Bass Club has had some surprises

Herald Democrat

With the wind, tornadoes, rain and lightning I didn’t get on the water this week.

I decided I would go way back and write about when I joined the Texoma Bass Club. It was sometime in the middle of the 70s. At that time Texoma Bass Club was the second oldest club in Texas. You had to be sponsored best I remember, and who got me in I don’t remember.

My first club meeting impressed me. It was well run, or so I thought, until I got more into the club. Some of the older club members would take a new member out in the monthly club tournament. The lucky guy that got me had a boat we all called the Burned Log: it was black.

It was one of the club’s summer night tournaments. A stranger who later became one of my friends, Cletus Miller, drew me for a partner. We arrived at the Highport Ramp about 7:30 a.m. Launching the boat I parked the car and went back down to where his boat was pulled up on the bank.

He was picking up rocks and was tossing them into his boat. He didn't say why. As this was my first tournament and not knowing why I began throwing them in to. We launched and it was getting darker. He had started down the bank south of the ramp.

I was in the back seat, tensed up as it was my first tournament when all at once he picked up some rocks and began throwing them. I didn’t know what or who we were rock fighting with. Cletus was yelling about those SOB’s, not knowing exactly where any SOBs were I grabbed a rock and kept looking.

Turned out Cletus was attacking a bunch of ducks that were ahead of us. He attracted more ducks as the night wore on. We flung every rock in the boat and there was a spoon up front on the floor he picked it up and threw it at the ducks also.

That was my introduction into night fishing. He and I caught a limit but I don’t remember how much it weighed. Now I’m using the word 'memory' a lot because at 79 I have likely forgot a lot. Cletus has gone to that Big Lake in the Sky.

I kept on in the club. The next year and for many years, the Texoma Bass Club put on a yearly bass tournament. It went out of the Light House Marina and one of our sponsors was the Denison Coors company. They would bring a trailer full of kegs and we would cook up a meal for all of the teams entered and let them wash it down with the beer. That was in the good old days. After you get them fed the BS started and we had some empty kegs.

One time we had a member who drank a little too much and couldn’t stand up. Two other members, who also had been sipping pretty heavy, picked him up and put him in the fork of a tree and left him standing up. He was still by the tree when we woke up Sunday morning.

Always trying to set a good example for others on how to drink with moderation, when I woke up the next morning I was under one of the cement tables and don’t remember how I got there. As I have said many times this was the best time to be alive ever.

It was before I joined the club that in one of their tournaments it had over 700 people fishing. Those days catch and release was catch and eat. I can still introduce you to some of the club members from that event and some of those who fished it who will tell about serving the 700 people fried fish.

TBC members kept all the caught fish and were taking turns filleting bass caught by the teams and frying them up. Beans were always one of the vegetables we served with fries. Back then we had a morning shotgun start — it was okay then for all of the boats to take off at the same time.

It was a madhouse as the boats bumped each other and people were kicking the faster boats off the backs of the slower boats. If you had been in a boat that wasn’t in the tournament and was just motoring along that morning you would have probably felt like those old cowboys did when they had a stampede.

These are only a few of the good times being in a bass club can bring. Only I can tell you it will never be like those days again and that’s a shame.

Looks like some decent weather this weekend, so go fishing. The north end of the lake and the north coves will likely be your best bet. That end of the lake is shallower, lightly stained and heats up faster than the deep open water toward the Dam.

If you are killing time on your computer, go to LureNet.com and look at the new goodies Pradco Fishing has come up with for this year. They also have helpful videos you can look at about how to fish different lures.

It won’t be long before lots of crappie will be moving into shallow water. Blakemore Road Runner Fishing also has some new Crappie things well worth taking a look at.

One thing I use for about everything I fish with is Blakemore Reel Magic. I keep it in my boat and use it anytime my reels start to slow up. It also makes your line cast further and can cut down on your rod eyes freezing up on those cold days.