Lynn Burkhead — After listening to Texomans, TPW Commission is right

Herald Democrat

By now, you’ve probably heard that on Wednesday, the Texas Parks and Wildlife Commission listened to the citizens and politicians of Grayson County once again.

And when they did so, they decided to pull off the table a contentious Texas Parks and Wildlife Department proposal that had sought to establish a firearms deer hunting season here next fall.

The decision to table the proposal came about during the Wednesday work session that several locals listened to via the agency’s audio stream. With a potential vote looming at yesterday’s TPW Commission meeting in Austin, the work session featured some sharp comments from Commissioners, confirmed the widespread opposition to the gun deer season proposal, and provided a little déjà vu as someone wondered aloud why this issue was even being considered again.

Indeed. Because if you’ve lived here for any length of time, you are probably aware that we’ve been playing this same game here since the mid-1990s when TPWD brought a similar proposal to town and drew a crowd to the Grayson County Courthouse building on the square in downtown Sherman.

As I recall, at that particular meeting in the mid-1990s, at the one in 1999 when the citizens of this county asked for the current archery-only general deer season, and once again in 2009 when the Department held a scoping meeting on the idea, the result has always been the same. Lots of people show up (85-plus in the mid-1990s, more than 100 in 1999, more than 200 in 2009, and 280 by my count a few weeks ago) and the obvious conclusion is that the will of the people is strong opposition to the gun season idea by a wide margin.

And this time, they voiced that opposition in even stronger fashion than ever before. In 2022, there have been nearly 2,100 people who have signed a Change.org petition opposing this firearms proposal in Grayson County. Keep in mind that most of those people aren’t bowhunters, just locals opposed to the idea.

The local politicians have also been in lockstep against the measure once again. State Representative Reggie Smith promised a fight to the bitter end, State Senator Drew Springer indicated that there is something special and unique here in Grayson County, and Grayson County Judge Bill Magers gave a fiery pep-talk to TPWD wildlife officials a couple of weeks ago, telling them strongly that this idea is so wildly unpopular on the local front that the county judge has not heard from one single constituent who is in favor of it.

In 2022, there have been resolutions against this proposal from the commissioner’s courts in both Grayson (which did the same in late 2008 prior to the Jan. 2009 public scoping meeting) and Collin Counties; a statement against the proposal from the Collin County Sheriff’s Office as well as the City of Sherman and the City of Denison, which passed a unanimous City Council Resolution against the measure earlier this week. Add in statements of opposition from several other local municipal leaders — in an election year, no less — and the will of the people was clear once again.

What was somewhat different this time was the shadowy process by which Grayson County arrived at this point yet again. The two petitioners, who don’t live here and both had potential financial motivations that could have spurred them forward, petitioned TPWD last spring for a rule change and a potential firearms deer season in Grayson County. The Department listened and pushed the idea forward into the regulatory process as a result, despite the obvious history lessons of the past.

And then there’s the curious information and data that has been reported to the Commission and the public in recent months, something that has added even more nuance to all of this.

For instance, TPWD stated in its presentation to Grayson County residents on March 9, 2022 that “Recent regulatory deer surveys estimate a population of 11,300 deer in Deer Management Unit (DMU) 21.” Incidentally, that’s the DMU that Grayson County falls into after the unit was established in 2010.

But before you accept that number at face value, it’s worth wondering why TPWD wildlife staff wrote in a Sept. 1, 2020 performance report (BIG GAME RESEARCH AND SURVEYS) words that painted a very different picture: “The 2019 estimated population in DMU 21 North was 2,788 deer or 9.88 deer per 1,000 acres.”

If there really are more than 8,500-plus new deer in Grayson County from 2019 until 2021, that would be a modern day wildlife management miracle, right?

Perhaps not. Because in a Sept. 19, 2012 story about archery-only deer hunting opening up in Collin, Dallas, and Rockwall Counties to our south, and in a story written by the late Ray Sasser, these words were printed in the Dallas Morning News:

“State wildlife officials say there are few deer in the three counties, and those animals are restricted to pockets of habitat. They were petitioned to create an archery season and decided, why not?

“There’s no biological reason not to have an archery season,” said Alan Cain, the Texas Parks and Wildlife Department’s white-tailed deer program leader. “Archery hunting doesn’t have much impact on the deer population. As rapidly as the cities are expanding, the deer habitat near Dallas will be gone in a few years, anyway.”

Sasser also wrote in the same story that: “Cain said the success of the Grayson County archery-only season was a template for expansion into the suburban areas.”

By the way, Sasser also wrote a fiery Dallas Morning News column in January 2009, blasting TPWD for wasting the money and manpower to confirm once again that the people of Grayson County didn’t want this firearms season proposal. He also blasted the petition process where an out of county resident started all of this a decade ago (Question here — why is it that these proposals always seem to be started by someone who doesn’t live here?)

I was fortunate enough to know Mr. Sasser in a professional sense, occasionally running into him at events that would attract outdoor writers. In fact, he was something of a mentor for me as I’ve tried to find my way forward in this industry and the curious craft that tries to help people be better hunters and anglers, know about outdoor news, and serve as a watchdog when necessary.

In light of that latter statement, I wonder what Ray — who was a lifelong firearms deer hunter, by the way — would be writing this week about the latest chapter in the Grayson County whitetail battle?

There have been other things that could make one wonder during this latest attempt at bringing a firearms season to Grayson County. For instance, the Commission was told recently that deer hunting was shut down in Grayson County in 1961 for reasons the Department couldn’t fully determine. A short time later, it was suggested that deer hunting ceased here in 1961 because the Texas Legislature was hearing from landowners near Lake Texoma.

But retired Grayson County game warden Dale Moses reports however, that the late Grayson County game warden Sammy Brown went to the Grayson County Commissioner’s Court in 1961 and told them they needed to shut it down because there weren’t enough deer here to justify a hunt. And since it was the state’s local Commissioner’s Courts that possessed that regulatory authority until it was given to TPWD in the early 1980s, that seems very plausible.

Other curiosities can be gleaned from Commission meeting transcripts in recent months, including talk about the authorization for bowhunting at Hagerman NWR (the U.S. Fish and Wildlife Service sets its own management efforts on federally owned refuge lands, not the TPW Commission) along with the timeline for archery hunting in Grayson County. On that latter topic, Orvie Cantrell, Jr., who opened his Big O’s Archery Shop in Sherman back in 1988, indicates that the local woods opened county-wide to October archery-only deer hunting in the mid-1980s. Because of that, he opened his archery shop on Texoma Parkway and has been in business ever since.

And in 1999, the county opened to general-season archery-only deer hunting after the citizens of Grayson County petitioned TPWD and asked for such regulations. There was a public hearing, most everyone that spoke wanted such a regulatory hunting package, and the TPW Commission listened.

Obviously, there’s a lot of angst and passion here from thousands of local residents because of something they like and take pride in, the archery-only hunting heritage that has existed here since Ronald Reagan was President.

And it apparently works, too, producing an age-class structure that occasionally spits out a world class buck despite the sparse habitat and minimal deer numbers found in the local woods.

Mr. Cain even made a statement to Ray Sasser in 2012 of a template, a Grayson County archery-only regulations model, if you will. And it’s that model and the results over the years that keeps so many local residents caring about all of this so deeply and why so many have repeatedly told TPWD that they like things the way that they currently are and wish to keep it that way.

Thankfully, for the fourth time in a row, the TPW Commission heard that message loud and clear at midweek and responded in the correct way.

This morning, thousands of Grayson County residents are smiling and whispering a few “Thank You!” messages as a result. Once again, it’s nice to be heard down in Austin.