Attention switches from bucks to ducks for Spring Texoma DU Event

Lynn Burkhead

For the Herald Democrat

After weeks of the local outdoors news beat focusing on the contentious Grayson County firearms deer season proposal, that issue is behind local residents, allowing attention to turn fully to tonight's annual Texoma Ducks Unlimited Spring Couples event at Loy Lake Park in Denison.

For the second consecutive year, the event on Friday, March 25, will be held in the Mayor Arena of Loy Lake Park with the doors opening up at 6 p.m.

If you've been a longstanding quacker backer in the region, then you probably remember that in most years past, the Texoma springtime DU event was typically held in late February at the Sherman Municipal Ballroom. But thanks in part to the pandemic, a location change was made in recent times to Loy Lake Park, as well as a different time on the calendar. Instead of the late February time frame when snow and ice could still disrupt the event, now the DU Spring Couples event is being held in late March when only thunderstorms might threaten.

Also different this year is the event's menu, as the Texoma DU group brings to town a catered Texas barbecue meal, a dinner featuring plenty of brisket and sausage catered by the barbecue legends at Dieter Brothers over in Cooke County. While Cajun food has often been served at this springtime event in the past -- it's the height of crawfish season, after all -- a scheduling conflict with Savoie's of Shreveport this year, not to mention the love that most Texomaland residents have for great Texas barbecue, brought about the culinary change.

What will not change tonight is a sizable crowd, something that not even the COVID-19 pandemic has been able to slow down. As is usually the case, a full house is expected here in 2022 and attendees will have plenty of DU merchandise for the current year's banquet season, which just so happens to be DU's 85th birthday. Such merchandise will be available in a variety of ways, from the live auction to a silent auction to raffles to special games and even door prizes.

In short, there will be lots of unique local goodies offered up this evening, as well as the usual array of collectible DU shotguns and other sporting arms, decorative decoys, wildlife and sporting art prints for the wall, hunting and fishing trips, outdoors gear, and plenty more.

Interested in attending? Tickets to the Texoma DU Couples event (which are $75 for couples and $60 for individuals) can be purchased at the DU events page on the organization’s website at https://ducksunlimited.myeventscenter.com/event/Texoma-Spring-Event-55625.

Tickets and more information can also be obtained by calling Paul Terrell at 903-267-4108 or Newt Wright at 918-557-2622.