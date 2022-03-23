Sherman's patience at the plate produces victory over Denison

Stepping into the box during a rivalry game can have batters jumping out of their cleats trying to come up with big hit on one swing. Anxious energy can thwart the appearance of a crooked number on the scoreboard.

The Sherman Bearcats had good reason to fall into that trap against the Denison Yellow Jackets — they had lost their first two district games, producing only a single run in each outing. And while Sherman ended up matching its season-high in runs, it came by working counts and taking nine walks on the way to a 10-1 victory in 10-5A action at Sherman High School.

“The last two games we got away from our plan —not very disciplined. Part of our plan tonight was sticking with the plan,” SHS head coach Chris Anderson said. “Fighting off pitches and staying more disciplined, seeing more pitches; it changes the whole game.”

Paxton Samuelson was 2-for-4 with a triple, three RBI and scored twice, Landon Gutierrez was 2-for-3, drove in a run, scored twice and struck out 10 in six innings to get the victory, Logan Williams was 2-for-4 with a triple, drove in a run and scored twice, Daniel Clark singled and drove in two, Connor Clark singled, walked twice and scored twice and Trevor VanSant walked three times for Sherman (5-7, 1-2), which travels to Lovejoy on Friday night.

“We didn’t want to go 0-3. It’s a really big hole to dig out of,” Anderson said. “We didn’t want to put any more pressure on it but it’s a game we had to have.”

Preston Paulson went 2-for-2 with a double, drove in a run and walked, Canaan Farley Jr. went 2-for-4, Peyton Johnson singled and walked twice and Jack Aleman tripled and scored for Denison (8-8, 1-2), which hosts McKinney North on Friday.

Most of the recent meetings have been rather close — Sherman’s margin of victory was the first time either side earned a rivalry win by more than even four runs since 2017. But the Cats were better at coming through once those runners got on base, a setup that included six steals.

“We wanted to be aggressive on the bases,” Anderson said.

Sherman closed out the scoring the three runs in the sixth as the gap nearly widened to double digits. Drake Dodder walked, Williams followed with a triple to right-center and then scored on Samuelson’s one-out triple to right. The final run came on an error.

The Jackets had just avoided being shut out in the sixth when Aleman led off the inning with a triple to right and Paulson had a one-out RBI double to right center.

But he would end up stranded there, one of eight Denison left in scoring position and 12 overall.

The Jackets put runners on in every inning and had at least one in scoring position every frame but the third.

Denison loaded the bases with two outs in the first on an infield single by Farley Jr. and walks to Johnson and Drew Meek.

But Gutierrez notched the first of his four inning-inning strikeouts to keep Denison off the board.

“I thought he matched up well against Denison as well as our other Tuesday opponents,” Anderson said. “The one thing is he’s got to learn to throw fewer pitches per inning but he came through in some big moments.”

The Jackets also loaded the bases with one out in the seventh when Farley Jr. singled and Johnson and Ethan Jaresh walked. But Connor Clark ended the game with a pair of strikeouts.

In the second, Paulson walked with one out and Ty Kirkbride singled to center before they were stranded and in the fourth Paulson singled up the middle with one out and was sacrificed to second.

A two-out error in the fifth allowed Johnson to get to second.

Sherman improved its lead to 7-0 in the fourth inning with a two-out rally. After a pair of quick strikeouts, the lineup turned over to the top of the order.

Williams singled to right and eventually ended up at third on an error and stolen base. Connor Clark walked and took second on defensive indifference, trying to draw a throw to let Williams score, before Samuelson’s infield single in the hole at short brought in two runs.

After Samuelson was at third, Gutierrez had an infield single to left side for the seven-run margin.

The Bearcats went up 4-0 in the third when Gutierrez singled to left and as courtesy runner Gabe Blankenship was trying to steal second, Landen Brand had an infield single to the right side.

Second baseman Johnson made an unsuccessful attempt to get Blankenship going to third, then Denison got Brand trying to advance to second but Blankenship was able to beat the throw to the plate.

Sherman jumped right to the lead with three runs in the bottom of the first and did so with only one hit.

Connor Clark walked with one out, stole second and then third on the second out of the inning. Ball four to Gutierrez was a wild pitch and Clark scampered home.

Brand and VanSant walked to load the bases and on a 3-2 pitch, Daniel Clark served a single the other way to right field to plate two more runs.