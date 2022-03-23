Grayson County firearms proposal off TPW Commission agenda

Lynn Burkhead

For the Herald Democrat

A large contingent of people from Grayson County, along with numerous local and state officials, have spoken out against a contentious proposal by the Texas Parks and Wildlife Department to potentially bring a firearms deer season to the local woods.

Despite that opposition, a petition for a rule change was filed last year in the spring of 2021 by a private deer biologist from East Texas and a deer breeder from the Panhandle, TPWD's wildlife staff pushed the proposal forward into the 2022-23 regulatory cycle that was to culminate with a Texas Parks and Wildlife Commission meeting Thursday morning in Austin.

On Wednesday, however, during a Commission work session in the Capitol City, the Commissioners heard that message loud and clear again, pulling the firearm proposal in Grayson, Collin, Dallas and Rockwall Counties, from further consideration. According to e-mail correspondence from TPWD executive director Carter Smith, the issue will not be considered on Thursday at the Commission's March 24 hearing.

This is the fourth time, and the first in more than a decade, that the proposal was again defeated from being put into practice.

There were 280 people whom attended a public meeting on March 9 at Grayson College in which only one out-of-county resident spoke in favor of the proposal and more than 20 others spoke out in opposition.

More than 2,100 people signed a Change.org petition against the proposal. Among the local and state elected officials who have spoken out in opposition to the firearms deer season included Grayson County Judge Bill Magers, State Representative Reggie Smith, State Senator Drew Springer and the Commissioners Courts in both Grayson and Collin Counties, among others. Statements of opposition also came from Sherman Mayor David Plyler and a resolution by the Denison City Council that was signed by Mayor Janet Gott.

While the Commission does want to proceed with the firearms season proposal, it will reportedly proceed with the mandatory hunter harvest reporting requirement that was also proposed for Grayson, Collin, Rockwall, and Dallas Counties.

The move to withdraw the proposal, for now, shows the TPW Commission was not interested in departing from the strong local support cited above and keep the area as archery-only moving into the future.