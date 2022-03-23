Diamond Roundup — Gunter squads gain sole possession of first

Herald Democrat

ANNA — Olivia Eft doubled, walked, drove in two runs and scored as Gunter rallied with three runs in the bottom of the sixth inning for a 5-4 victory against Whitewright to gain sole possession of first place in the District 11-3A softball standings.

Madi Thigpen was 2-for-3, drove in a run and scored, Sarah Beth Jackson and Lizzie Williams each walked and scored and Rhyan Pogue allowed three earned runs on six hits with 11 strikeouts and three walks for Gunter (11-6, 5-0), which travels to Blue Ridge on Friday night.

Madie Rohre was 2-for-4 with a home run and two RBI, Kiley Anderson singled, walked, drove in a run and scored, Regan Eldredge singled and scored twice and Kiera Anderson doubled and drove in a run for Whitewright (11-4, 4-1), which hosts Pottsboro on Friday.

Pottsboro 5, Blue Ridge 0

In Pottsboro, Aly Malone threw a no-hitter with 14 strikeouts and no walks and went 2-for-4 with a double, triple, four RBI and scored as second-place Pottsboro defeated Blue Ridge in District 11-3A action.

Kayci Schiltz singled and scored, Tessa De La Cruz singled and walked and Emily Pittman, Trinity Miller and Tori Burkham scored for Pottsboro (14-3, 4-1), which plays at Whitewright, the team tied with the Lady Cardinals for second, on Friday.

District 10-3A

S&S 13, Paradise 7

In Paradise, Ashlynn Fowler was 3-for-4 and a homer shy of a cycle with three RBI and scored three times as fifth-place S&S defeated Paradise in district action.

Bri Fowler went 4-for-5 with a double, two RBI and scored, Dara Muller was 2-for-4 with a double, walked, drove in three and scored, Marlee Howard was 2-for-2, walked three times, drove in a run and scored and Whitni Scoggins and Cheyenne Carr each singled, walked and scored twice for S&S (7-7, 2-3), which hosts Valley View on Saturday.

Lauren Moon homered and scored twice for Paradise (9-8, 1-4).

Whitesboro 14, Boyd 2

In Boyd, Maci Graves was 2-for-2 with a home run, triple, two walks, four RBI and scored three times as first-place Whitesboro beat Boyd in district action.

Bradi Gallaway was 4-for-5 with two homers, three RBI and scored four times, Addisen McBride was 3-for-4 with a double, walked, drove in two and scored, Karley Wolf allowed an earned run on five hits with 10 strikeouts and no walks and went 2-for-5 with two RBI, Melanie Baldwin was 2-for-3, walked and scored twice and Olivia Hildebrand was 2-for-5, drove in a run and scored twice for Whitesboro (8-9, 5-0), which hosts Ponder on Saturday.

Kaelee Suniga homered for Boyd (14-8, 2-3).

Baseball

District 11-3A

Gunter 4, Pottsboro 3

In Gunter, Kaden Rigsby doubled and drove in two runs as Gunter held off Pottsboro for sole possession of first place in the district standings.

Riekkhan Bostick was 2-for-2 with a double and drove in a run, Cade Dodson singled, walked and scored twice, Carter Layton was 2-for-3 and Isaac Villanueva allowed two unearned runs on two hits with five strikeouts and five walks in six innings for Gunter (13-1, 3-0), which travels to Pottsboro on Friday.

Jake Kubik singled and drove in two, Aaron Massie doubled and walked, Jett Carroll walked and drove in a run and Drake Hunter scored twice for Pottsboro (9-4, 2-1).

Howe 15, Bonham 1 (5)

In Bonham, Austin Haley was 3-for-4 with two doubles and a triple, four RBI and scored twice as Howe run-ruled Bonham in district action.

Carson Daniels allowed an unearned run on five hits with three strikeouts and four walks and was 2-for-3 with a double, walked and drove in two, Kaleb McNutt was 2-for-4 with two doubles, three RBI and scored twice, Parker Pecina was 2-for-3 with a double and scored, Cooper Jones doubled, drove in two and scored twice and Luke Lopez singled and scored three times for Howe (5-7, 1-2), which hosts Bonham on Friday night.

Austyn Herrington was 2-for-3 for Bonham (1-10, 0-3).

Blue Ridge 7, Whitewright 1

In Blue Ridge, Tyler Trapp singled and scored during Whitewright’s district loss against Blue Ridge.

Clayton Warford singled and drove in a run for Whitewright (4-11, 1-2), which hosts Blue Ridge on Friday night.

Micah Dickerson singled and drove in three runs for Blue Ridge (8-4, 1-2).

District 11-2A

Collinsville 19, Savoy 0 (4)

In Collinsville, Cash Morgan went 4-for-4 with three RBI and scored four times as the Pirates run-ruled Savoy in district action.

Colin Barnes was 3-for-4 with a double, three RBI and scored twice, Rylan Newman was 2-for-2, walked twice, drove in a run and scored three times, Payton Wells was 2-for-2 with two doubles, two RBI and scored twice, Trevor O’Neal was 2-for-2, drove in a run and scored twice, Logan Jenkins and Hunter Vannoy each drove in three for Collinsville (13-4, 4-0), which has the district bye on Friday before hosting Tioga on Tuesday.