College Diamond Roundup — Vikings cruise to a sweep

GAINESVILLE — Noah Brewer was 4-for-5 with three homers, five RBI and scored four times as Grayson College closed out a sweep with a 16-3 victory over North Central Texas College in North Texas Junior College Athletic Conference action.

Chayton Krauss was 4-for-5 with three doubles, two RBI and scored, Dax Dathe was 2-for-3 with a home run, double, walked twice and scored three times, Davis Powell was 2-for-5 with a homer, two RBI and scored twice, Albert Serrano was 2-for-4 with a double, two RBI and scored and J.D. Gregson was 2-for-4, walked and scored three times for the Vikings (18-8, 8-2), who host NCTC for a double-header on Saturday.

Grayson started with a 16-1 victory in six innings as Gregson went 3-for-4 with a pair of homers, including a grand slam, a double, seven RBI and scored three times. Krauss was 2-for-4 with a homer and three RBI, Connor McGinnis was 3-for-4 with a home run, double, three RBI and scored three times, Brandon Howell homered and Dalton Beck allowed an unearned run on two hits with eight strikeouts and three walks in five innings.

Non-conference

Southeastern Oklahoma State 11, Southern Nazarene 10 (10)

DURANT, Okla. — Hayden Evans hit Southeastern Oklahoma State’s fifth homer of the day to give the Savage Storm an 11-10 walk-off victory in 10 innings against Southern Nazarene in non-conference action at Mike Metheny Field.

Seth Morrow went 3-for-5 with a homer and two RBI, Reid Rice was 2-for-3 with a homer, walked and drove in two, Blake McQuain was 2-for-4 and homered, Joseph Ramirez homered, Richard Ware singled, walked and drove in three and Angel Ochoa singled, walked twice and scored for Southeastern (21-6), which returns to Great American Conference play with a series at Southern Arkansas on Friday afternoon.

Softball

NTJCAC

Grayson College 2, NCTC 1

Bailey Ross allowed a run on five hits with four strikeouts and no walks in six innings as Grayson College finished off a sweep of North Central Texas College with a 2-1 victory in North Texas Junior College Athletic Conference action.

Maddy Gonzalez struck out two in a hitless seventh to earn the save, Kenna Collett was 2-for-3 with a double and drove in a run, J.T. Smith was 2-for-3 and scored and Sage Harlow drove in a run for the Lady Vikings (21-5, 11-3), who play at NCTC on Saturday.

Grayson started with a 9-6 victory as Amiah Galcatcher was 2-for-2 with a homer, two walks and two RBI. Harlow was 2-for-4 with a double, two RBI and scored, Ella Vance, Collett and Kaylee Hewitt each went 2-for-4, drove in a run and scored and Carsyn Cox was 2-for-3 and scored.