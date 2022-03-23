Baseball Roundup — Whitesboro shuts out Ponder

Herald Democrat

PONDER — Mac Harper threw a two-hitter with 11 strikeouts and four walks as third-place Whitesboro earned a 5-0 victory against Ponder in District 10-3A action.

Maxx Parker singled, drove in three and scored twice, Torran Naglestad tripled, walked and scored, Jace Sanders walked and scored twice, Clayton Knight went 2-for-3 and Jake Hermes doubled and drove in a run for Whitesboro (7-4, 2-1), which hosts Ponder on Friday night.

Brock Rouse and Tyler Long singled for Ponder (7-5, 0-3).

Boyd 10, S&S 0 (6)

In Boyd, Cade Russell singled during S&S’ loss to first-place Boyd in 10-3A action.

Effran Hernandez also had a hit while Keeden Jones walked for S&S (6-8, 1-2), which hosts Boyd on Friday.

Aidan LeMasters was 3-for-4 with a homer and four RBI for Boyd (11-1, 3-0).

District 9-4A

Anna 4, Van Alstyne 2

In Anna, Riley Dancer singled and drove in a run during Van Alstyne’s loss against Anna in district action.

Weston Johnston doubled and scored, Cade Milroy was 2-for-3 and Dakota Howard singled and scored for Van Alstyne (10-3, 0-2), which plays at Melissa on Friday night.

Jamison Adams tripled, walked and drove in two for Anna (8-7, 2-1).

District 11-3A

Leonard 4, Bells 3

In Melissa, Brock Rodgers doubled and drove in a run but Bells’ seventh-inning comeback fell short in a loss to Leonard in district action.

Lane Kendrick singled, drove in a run and scored, Cooper Smith walked and drove in a run, Jacob Aaron singled and scored, Colt Stone went 2-for-2 and walked and Preston Carter tripled for the Panthers, who scored twice in the bottom of the seventh inning.

Trent Newby went 3-for-4 with a triple and scored for Leonard (4-3, 2-1).

Bells (9-2, 2-1) plays at Leonard on Friday night.

District 11-2A

Era 14, Tioga 11

In Era, Slade Babbitt was 2-for-4 with a double, two RBI and scored during Tioga’s loss against Era in district action

Tyler Henley was 2-for-3 and scored twice, Jonah Grubbs walked twice, drove in two and scored, Logan Westbrook singled and drove in a run and Tanner Yant, Austin Norwood and Hagen Cobb each singled, drove in a run and scored for Tioga, which plays at Tom Bean on Friday night.

Cooper Weatherly was 3-for-5 with two RBI and scored three times for Era (9-3, 1-2).

Non-district

Wills Point 9, Tom Bean 1

In Wills Point, Chris Harmon went 2-for-3 during Tom Bean’s non-district loss against Wills Point.

Alex Sanchez singled and scored while Collin Cherry and Wyatt Curd walked for Tom Bean (3-8), which hosts Tioga on Friday night.