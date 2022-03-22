Softball Roundup — Van Alstyne, Bells pick up district wins

Herald Democrat

ANNA — Kelsie Adams was 3-for-4 with two home runs, four RBI and scored three times as Van Alstyne defeated Anna, 18-1, in three innings in District 9-4A action.

Callie Hunter was 3-for-3 with a triple, two RBI and scored twice, Madi Thomas was 2-for-3 with three RBI and scored, Avery Jennings was 2-for-3 with two RBI and scored, Rylee Adams was 2-for-4 with a triple, two RBI, scored and earned the victory, Paige Scarbro walked four times and scored three times and Tess Cutler doubled, drove in two and scored for Van Alstyne (13-4, 2-2), which plays at Melissa on Friday.

Emily Lozano went 2-for-2 for Anna (6-12, 2-3).

District 10-5A

The Colony 3, Sherman 2

In Sherman, Marissa Wells was 2-for-3 with a double, drove in a run and scored during Sherman’s loss against second-place The Colony in district action.

Libby Cernero doubled and drove in a run, Addey Kuhn drove in a run and Madison Jarvis did not allow an earned run on six hits with 10 strikeouts and two walks for Sherman (5-14, 1-4), which plays at Wylie East on Friday night.

The Colony (9-7, 4-1) scored all three runs with two outs in the top of the seventh.

Prosper Rock Hill 7, Denison 1

In Frisco, Hannah Grinspan singled, walked and drove in a run during Denison’s loss against first-place Prosper Rock Hill in district play.

Jewel Hiberd walked twice and scored, Lauren Grinspan singled and Maddison Luper and Bella Palmer walked for Denison (14-6, 3-2), which plays at Lovejoy on Friday night.

Gabrielle Luna homered twice and drove in three for Prosper Rock Hill (16-7, 5-0).

District 11-3A

Bells 9, Howe 3

In Bells, Chloe Russum threw a one-hitter and did not allow an earned run with five strikeouts and two walks as fourth-place Bells defeated sixth-place Howe in district action.

Blair Baker was 2-for-3, walked, drove in a run and scored, Bailee Dorris was 2-for-4 with a double and scored, Emma Downing singled, walked, drove in three runs and scored twice and Kylee Beach singled, walked, drove in two and scored for Bells (10-10, 3-2), which travels to Bonham on Friday night.

Payton Stapleton singled while Kennadi Barrett and Chloe Scoggins each walked and scored for Howe (3-14, 1-4), which hosts Leonard on Friday.

District 10-2A

Muenster 16, Tioga 4 (5)

In Muenster, Channing Hurst was 3-for-3, drove in a run and scored during Tioga’s loss against Muenster in district action.

Taffi Adams was 2-for-3 and scored twice, Raylee Wilson and Sara O’Bryan each singled and drove in a run and Valerie Benke walked and scored twice for Tioga (6-10, 2-3), which plays at Era on Friday.