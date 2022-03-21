Storm point guard Dworsky earns NABC all-district honors

Herald Democrat

DURANT, Okla. — Southeastern Oklahoma State's Adam Dworsky added more honors to his resume as he was named second-team NABC All-District in the Central Region as well as earning a spot in the Reese's Division II All-Star Game.

This is on the heels of earning first team D2CCA All-Central Region honors.

Dworsky, a senior from Flower Mound, was named the Great American Conference Player of the Year after averaging 17.7 points and leading the region with 6.8 assists per game. He shot 51.9 percent from the field, 45.9 percent from beyond the arc and boasted a 3.06 assist/turnover ratio.

He finished his career fifth on the NCAA Division II career assists list with 884 and holds the single game, single season, and career assists record both at Southeastern and in the GAC.