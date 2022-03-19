Softball Roundup — Denison pushes district win streak to three

Herald Democrat

Alicia Bohannon was 2-for-3 with three RBI as second-place Denison won a slugfest against McKinney North, 9-7, for its third straight District 10-5A victory.

Hannah Grinspan homered and drove in two, Lauren Grinspan was 2-for-4 with a double and scored twice, Ashlinn Hamilton was 2-for-3, walked and scored twice, Bella Palmer doubled, drove in a run and scored and Autumn Mitchell singled and scored twice for Denison (14-5, 3-1), which travels to first place Prosper Rock Hill on Tuesday night.

Haylee Lavailee homered for McKinney North (2-13, 0-4).

Lovejoy 13, Sherman 7

In Lucas, Mackenzie Clark doubled and drove in two runs during Sherman’s loss against Lovejoy in District 10-5A action.

Ally Baker singled and drove in two, Marissa Wells was 2-for-4 with a double and scored, Bailey Miller was 2-for-4 with a double and scored twice, Libby Cernero doubled, drove in a run and scored and Emily Parks scored twice for Sherman (5-13, 1-3), which hosts The Colony on Tuesday night.

Jade Owens was 2-for-2, walked twice and drove in two for Lovejoy (8-10, 3-1), which is tied with Denison and The Colony for second place.

District 10-3A

S&S 15, Callisburg 0 (4)

In Sadler, Dara Muller threw a one-hitter with six strikeouts and no walks and was 3-for-4 with five RBI and scored twice as S&S run-ruled Callisburg in district action.

Ashlynn Fowler was 4-for-4 with two triples, two RBI and scored four times, Harlee Wooten was 2-for-4 with a triple, three RBI and scored three times, Marlee Howard was 2-for-3 with a triple, walked, drove in a run and scored, Reighlee Johnson doubled, walked and drove in two and Bri Fowler tripled, walked, drove in a run and scored for S&S (6-7, 1-3), which plays at Paradise on Monday.

Lexi Woolsey singled for Callisburg (6-7, 0-3).

District 11-3A

Gunter 10, Leonard 0 (5)

In Gunter, Rhyan Pogue threw a one-hitter with 11 strikeouts and no walks and was 2-for-3 with a double and two RBI as district co-leader Gunter run-ruled Leonard.

Hayden Fox went 2-for-3 with two triples, three RBI and scored, Olivia Eft was 2-for-3 with a triple, drove in a run and scored twice, Skylar Pogue was 2-for-3, drove in a run and scored, Mackenzie Martindale tripled and scored and Madi Thigpen doubled and scored for Gunter (10-5, 4-0), which hosts Whitewright on Tuesday with the winner gaining sole possession of first place.

Howe 9, Blue Ridge 6

In Blue Ridge, Emery Snapp was 2-for-4 with a double, walked, drove in two and scored twice as Howe defeated Blue Ridge in district action.

Kennadi Barrett was 3-for-5 with two RBI, Ryleigh Craven doubled and scored, Railyn Murphy singled and scored twice and Jocee McCullar walked twice and scored twice for Howe (3-13, 1-3), which hosts Bells on Tuesday night.