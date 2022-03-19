Soccer Roundup — Bearcats finished with a shootout loss

Herald Democrat

The Sherman Bearcats ended their season with a 5-4 shootout loss against Princeton after the teams played to a 1-1 tie in regulation in the District 10-5A finale at Sherman High School.

Juan Orellana scored off an assist by Paxson Wecker to put Sherman (9-9-4, 5-7-2) ahead in the 23rd minute. The Bearcats stayed there until the closing minutes when Princeton (7-10-5, 2-9-3) evened the match.

The teams were tied at four after five attempts in the shootout before Princeton converted and Sherman failed so the Panthers came away with the extra point.

The Bearcats ended up finishing three points behind Lovejoy for the district’s final playoff spot.

The Colony 3, Denison 1

In Denison, the Yellow Jackets closed out 10-5A play with a loss against The Colony.

Denison finished the season at 3-17-3 overall and 0-13-1 in district action.

The Colony (8-9-5, 3-8-3) was sixth in the 10-5A standings.

Girls

District 10-5A

Princeton 4, Sherman 2

In Princeton, Riley Tillotson had a goal and an assist during Sherman’s loss against Princeton to close out district play.

Tillotson scored off a free kick just past the middle of the first half to pull the Lady Bearcats (3-16-2, 0-13-1) within a goal. Princeton (4-15-3, 1-12-1) notched a goal right out of half-time before Tillotson found Roselyn Matamoros for a goal approaching the middle of the second half to make it a one-goal deficit again.

But Princeton added an insurance goal to seal the victory.

The Colony 6, Denison 1

In The Colony, the sixth-place Lady Yellow Jackets suffered a loss against fourth-place The Colony to end district play.

Denison (13-10-2, 5-9), which was down 2-1 at half-time, finished three points behind McKinney North and nine points behind The Colony (12-7-2, 8-6), which clinched the final playoff spot with the victory.