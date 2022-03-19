Smith throws no-hitter as Bells beats Blue Ridge in 11-3A play

BELLS — Cooper Smith came out pounding the strike zone and the Panthers pounced on just about anything that was close to the plate.

It all added up to a sweep of Blue Ridge despite some hiccups in the final frame of a 15-3 win in five innings against the Tigers to end the first week of District 11-3A action.

Smith threw a no-hitter, striking out nine with two walks and no earned runs, and also was 2-for-3 with a triple, walked, drove in three and scored twice.

“Cooper’s been really good on the mound,” said BHS head coach Jordan Carter, who is in first year leading the program after spending the last four as an assistant. “Our hitting has been what I’m most pleased with. We feel like we have a lot of arms. I thought the guys would struggle at the plate coming out of basketball but they’ve been hitting like they should.”

Lane Kendrick was 3-for-3 and a homer shy of the cycle, walked, drove in two and scored four times, Landan Morse returned from a foot injury for his first action of the season and singled, walked twice, drove in two and scored three times, Payton Cole was 2-for-4 with a double, two RBI and scored twice and Koehler High was 2-for-4 with two RBI and scored for Bells (9-1, 2-0), which hosts Leonard on Tuesday night.

Micah Dickerson walked and scored while Ryan Rodriguez and Josh Powell also scored for Blue Ridge (7-4, 0-2), which hosts Whitewright on Tuesday.

The Panthers have scored at least seven runs in each of their wins and they had five in their lone loss, which came against Van Alstyne in VA’s tournament earlier this month.

“I think we’ve continued from where we left off last year,” Carter said about a lineup that brought back five starters off a team that won 24 games and was a win from reaching the third round of the playoffs.

Smith retired seven straight until Kolbe Gelvin walked to lead off the fourth inning. The only base runner for the Tigers before that was when Casey Walls reached on a two-out error in the first. Blue Ridge did not end up hitting a ball out of the infield.

In the fifth the Panthers got a bit sloppy. Two errors sandwiched around a walk to Dickerson loaded the bases. Smith would strike out three of the final four Tigers he faced but mixed in was an error that led to a run and a pair of wild pitches that closed out the scoring.

Bells had enacted the run-rule with a seven-run fourth inning — all coming with two outs.

Colt Stone singled to open the frame and Ben Burleson was hit by a pitch before Brock Rodgers grounded into a double play.

But the Panthers then produced six straight hits. Cole had an RBI double down the third-base line and Kendrick followed with an RBI double to left-center to get the margin to double digits.

Morse, Smith and Koehler all drove in runs on singles. With the bases loaded, Peyton Handle was hit by a pitch to force in a run, Burleson walked to bring in another and Rodgers was hit by a pitch to make it 15-0.

Three runs in the third inning pushed Bells’ advantage out to 8-0. Jacob Aaron reached on an error, went to second on a balk and scored on Cole’s single to left field.

Kendrick tripled to deep center to add to the lead and Morse plated him with a groundout.

The Panthers went up 5-0 after walks by Kendrick, Morse and Smith loaded the bases with one out.

High eventually came through with a two-out, two-run single to center.

Bells jumped to a 3-0 lead just four batters into the game. Kendrick and Morse walked before Smith hit a fly ball to right that turned into a wind-aided and lost-in-the-sun two-run triple.

Preston Carter followed with a sacrifice fly to center.