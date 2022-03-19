Girls Powerlifting Roundup — VA's Carthon, Bells' Helgren 2nd at state

Herald Democrat

CORPUS CHRISTI — The Sherman Lady Bearcats had four top-10 finishes at the Class 5A big school state powerlifting meet.

Senior Carina Mata led the way with a bronze medal at 123 pounds with a total of 830 pounds, which was 30 pounds more than her qualifying total. She was 10 pounds from being the state runner-up.

Senior Lanie Fajerson was eighth at 165 pounds with a total of 745 pounds

Senior Jennifer Muniz was ninth at 105 pounds with a total of 635 pounds.

Harley Adkins placed 10th at 114 pounds with a total of 635 pounds.

The Denison Lady Yellow Jackets had a pair of top-10 finishes in the Class 5A small school state meet.

Junior Kianna Jones earned fourth place at 165 pounds with a total of 915 pounds. It was a tight finish at the top — she was 10 pounds from third place, 15 pounds from being the state runner-up and 20 pounds behind champion Morgan Marvell of Cleburne.

Senior Brilee Payne finished eighth at 123 pounds with a total of 650 pounds.

Class 4A

Van Alstyne junior Faith Carthon finished as the state runner-up in her weight class at the Class 4A small school state meet.

Carthon earned the silver medal on a tie-breaker after tying Gatesville’s Emmaleah Zacha as each lifted a total of 1,055 pounds. It was an improvement of 160 pounds from her region-winning total. Quinlan Ford’s Angela Hernandez won the state title with 1,095 pounds.

Graci Dombrowski also had a top-five finish for Van Alstyne. She was fifth at 181 pounds with a total of 820 pounds, which was 30 pounds better than her qualifying total.

Senior Addy Roddy placed 12th at 148 pounds with a total of 780 pounds, which was 20 pounds better than her qualifying total.

Class 3A

Howe sophomore Jaycie Grisham earned fifth place at 148 pounds with a total of 815 pounds at the Class 3A big school state meet.

Whitesboro had a pair of top 10 finishes that was led by senior Jenna King, who was 10th at 123 pounds with a total of 745 pounds while senior Skyler Brannan was 10th at 148 pounds with a total of 770 pounds.

Freshman Sophia Salas was 11th at 105 pounds with a total of 515 pounds, 20 pounds better than her qualifying total.

Brooklynn Lamb was 12th at 220 pounds with a total of 765 pounds.

Bells junior Lily Helgren was the state runner-up in her weight class after her performance at the Class 3A small school championships.

Helgren easily took silver at 114 pounds with a total of 750 pounds, which was 45 pounds better than her region-winning total and almost 100 pounds better than third place. Natalia’s Jalesca Schorsch won with 840 pounds.

The Lady Panthers had another top-five finish as Kerigan Wegley claimed fourth at 220 pounds with a total of 950 pounds, which was 65 pounds better than her qualifying total and 15 pounds from third place.

Taylor Craig was 10th at 97 pounds with a total of 490 pounds, 15 pounds better than her qualifying total.

Junior Alectra Mask finished 11th at 132 pounds with a total of 665 pounds.

Eva Jordan was 13th at 105 pounds with a total of 500 pounds, 15 more than her qualifying total.

Whitewright had a pair of top 10 finishes.

Junior Abreanna Smith was eighth at 165 pounds with a total of 785 pounds, 20 pounds better than her qualifying total.

Senior Zoie Stratton was 10th at 259 pounds with a total of 855 pounds, 65 pounds better than her qualifying total.

Class 1A/2A

Tioga sophomore Raimee Boren earned a top 10 finish at the Class 1A/2A state championship meet.

Boren ended up 10th at 220 pounds with a total of 655 pounds, which was five pounds better than her qualifying total.

Senior Erica Quintin finished just outside the top 10 as she was 11th at 165 pounds with a total of 575 pounds, which was a 25-pound increase from her qualifying total at the regional meet.