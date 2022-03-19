College Diamond Roundup — Grayson teams sweep; AC squads get swept

Herald Democrat

VERNON — Kaylee Hewitt was 3-for-4 with a home run and four RBI as Grayson College finished off a sweep of Vernon College, 13-7, in North Texas Junior College Athletic Conference action.

Ellie Vance was 3-for-4, drove in a run and scored twice, Tara Stewart was 2-for-3, walked and scored three times, J.T. Smith was 2-for-5 with a double, triple, three RBI and scored and Sage Harlow doubled and drove in two for the Lady Vikings (19-5, 9-3), who host NCTC in a double-header on Wednesday.

Grayson started with a 6-0 victory as Jordan Ages threw a two-hitter with nine strikeouts and a walk. Kenna Collett was 2-for-4 with a homer and two RBI, J.T. Smith doubles, walked, drove in two and scored twice, Amiah Calcatcher doubled and walked and Ellie Vance and Carsyn Cox each singled and scored.

SCAC

No. 1 Texas Lutheran 6, Austin College 0

SEGUIN — Lizzy Preston had one of four singles by Austin College as the ‘Roos were swept by top-ranked Texas Lutheran with a 6-0 loss in Southern Collegiate Athletic Conference action.

Chyrsi Hemby, Alice Maisonet and Andrea Saucedo also singled for Austin College (8-15, 3-3), which hosts St. Thomas for a series starting on Saturday.

The ‘Roos opened with an 8-0 loss in six innings. Maisonet reached on an error for the only AC base runner.

Baseball

NTJCAC

Grayson College 13, Vernon College 2 (6)

J.D. Gregson was 2-for-3 with a home run, walked, drove in two and scored twice as Grayson College beat Vernon College, 13-2, in six innings for a sweep in North Texas Junior College Athletic College action at Dub Hayes Field.

Dax Dathe homered, walked, drove in three and score twice, Connor McGinnis homered, walked and scored twice, Noah Brewer homered, walked and drove in two, Chayton Krauss was 3-for-3, walked and scored and Davis Powell tripled, drove in three and scored for the Vikings (16-8, 6-2), who host Murray State College on Monday afternoon.

Grayson started with an 11-1 victory in six innings. Krauss was 2-for-4 with a homer, double and two RBI, McGinnis was 2-for-3 with a double and three RBI, Dathe was 2-for-4 with a double, two RBI and scored, Brandon Howell was 2-for-2 with a triple, walked, drove in a run and scored three times, Dalton Beck homered, walked, drove in two and scored twice, Devin Warner singled, walked, drove in a run and scored twice and Ryan Free threw a two-hitter, striking out six and walking six.

SCAC

Dallas 8, Austin College 3

DALLAS — Logan Ballard was 2-for-3 with a double, walked twice, drove in two and scored but Austin College lost, 8-3, against Dallas and was swept in a double-header to open a Southern Collegiate Athletic Conference series.

Sergio De Paoli was 2-for-3 and scored, Jake Webster went 2-for-5 and Ashton Cason scored for the ‘Roos (4-12, 0-2), who close out the series on Sunday afternoon.

Austin College started with a 15-5 loss in eight innings. Mason Woodhouse was 2-for-4 with a home run, Scott Hosmer doubled and drove in three, Brandon Hill walked twice, drove in a run and scored, Branson Vrazel was 2-for-3, walked and scored, Ballard was 2-for-4 and Zack Mahoney singled, walked and scored.