Baseball Roundup — Denison, W'wright, Gunter earn run-rule victories

Herald Democrat

Owen Ewton threw a two-hitter, allowing an unearned run to go with 11 strikeouts and two walks, as Denison run-ruled Princeton, 12-1, in five innings in District 10-5A action at DHS.

Ty Kirkbride was 2-for-4 with a double, drove in a run and scored twice, Canaan Farley Jr. singled, walked, drove in two and scored twice, Jack Aleman singled, drove in two and scored, Drew Meek doubled, drove in a run and scored twice, Zane Bellows singled, drove in a run and scored twice and Garland Parker walked twice, drove in three and scored for the Yellow Jackets (7-7, 1-1), who play at rival Sherman on Tuesday night.

Ashton Gatica singled, walked and drove in a run for Princeton (3-8, 1-1).

McKinney North 3, Sherman 1

In McKinney, Connor Clark singled, walked and drove in a run but Sherman lost a pitchers’ duel with McKinney North in District 10-5A play.

Trevor VanSant allowed three runs on four hits with two strikeouts and four walks and also doubled and walked twice, Logan Williams was 2-for-4 and Cooper Morgan walked and scored for Sherman (4-7, 0-2), which hosts rival Denison on Tuesday night.

Caleb Wells singled and drove in two for McKinney North (6-4, 1-1).

District 9-4A

Aubrey 4, Van Alstyne 1

In Aubrey, Dakota Howard doubled, walked and drove in a run during Van Alstyne’s loss against Aubrey to open district play.

Mathew Crawford scattered seven hits and a walk while striking out four, Antonio Zamora walked and scored, Weston Holbert singled and Luke Juarez and Cade Milroy walked for Van Alstyne (10-2, 0-1), which hosts Anna on Tuesday night.

Jacob Holder was 2-for-3 with a homer, double and three RBI for Aubrey (12-4, 2-0).

District 11-3A

Whitewright 10, Leonard 0 (5)

In Leonard, Clayton Warford threw a one-hitter with seven strikeouts and a walk and also doubled, drove in a run and scored as Whitewright defeated Leonard in district action.

Caden Mallen was 2-for-2 with two RBI, Tyler Trapp singled, walked twice, drove in a run and scored twice, Deegan Bement singled, walked, drove in a run and scored, Shane Davis drove in a run and scored twice and Kasey Sanders singled, drove in a run and scored twice for Whitewright (4-10, 1-1), which plays at Blue Ridge on Tuesday night.

Gunter 19, Bonham 1 (5)

In Bonham, Cade Dodson was 3-for-3 with a home run, doubled twice, walked, drove in five, scored four times and combined with Riekkhan Bostick and Landon Pelfrey on a one-hitter as Gunter run-ruled Bonham in district action.

Pelfrey also went 3-for-3, walked, drove in four and scored twice, Kaden Rigsby was 2-for-3 with a double, drove in a run and scored twice, Carter Layton was 2-for-4 with a double, drove in a run and scored, Zach Boland singled, walked, drove in two and scored three times and Trey Oblas walked and scored twice for Gunter (12-1, 2-0), which hosts Pottsboro on Tuesday night.

Hunter Haglund doubled and scored for Bonham (1-9, 0-2).

District 11-2A

Tom Bean 6, Savoy 0

In Tom Bean, Branigan Gomez and Alex Sanchez combined on a two-hitter with nine strikeouts and no walks as the Tomcats shut out Savoy in district action.

Collin Cherry was 2-for-4, drove in a run and scored, Wyatt Curd was 2-for-3 and drove in a run, Braylin Barrett was 2-for-4 and drove in a run, Gage Moore singled, walked and scored twice and Owen Langford and Chris Harmon each walked and scored for Tom Bean (3-7, 2-1), which plays at Wills Point in a non-district contest on Tuesday.