College Diamond Roundup — Storm baseball wins series opener

DURANT, Okla. — Seth Morrow’s three-run homer in the bottom of the eighth lifted No. 25 Southeastern Oklahoma State to a 5-4 victory against Arkansas-Monticello in the opening game of a Great American Conference series at Mike Metheny Field.

Morrow drove in four while Matt Miles added a hit and drove in a run, Logan Teske moved to 4-0 as he tossed 3.2 scoreless innings, scattering two hits while striking out five, and Jackson Sioson struck out two for his seventh save of the season for the Savage Storm (20-4, 11-2), who didn’t have a hit through seven innings.

Southeastern closes out the series with a double-header on Saturday.

Softball

GAC

Arkansas-Monticello 3, Southeastern Oklahoma State 2

DURANT, Okla. — Southeastern took a 2-0 lead into the bottom of the sixth inning against Arkansas-Monticello, but couldn’t hold on to the lead as UAM rallied for a 3-2 victory in the opener of a Great American Conference series.

Jaleigh Durst and two hits and scored twice, Bailey Beard chipped in a pair of hits, Peyton Streetman singled and drove in two and Amberlyn Walsworth got a no-decision after allowing two runs on five hits with 12 strikeouts in six innings for the Savage Storm (17-14, 8-4), which closes the series with a double-header on Saturday.

SCAC

No. 1 Texas Lutheran 7, Austin College 2

SEGUIN — Chyrsi Hemby homered and drove in both runs during Austin College's loss against top-ranked Texas Lutheran in the opener of a Southern Collegiate Athletic Conference series.

Alice Maisonet singled and scored while Carrie Johnson and Andrea Saucedo singled for Austin College (8-13, 3-1), which closes out the series with a double-header on Saturday.

Kelly Jerden drove in a run for Texas Lutheran (18-4, 4-0).