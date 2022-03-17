Whitesboro bounces back to split with Pilot Point

PILOT POINT — Although it has become a little more commonplace in recent years, the idea of scheduling opponents on a home-and-home weekly basis is still a bit of a quirk for some districts.

Its original intent is to reward teams with pitching depth and avoid monkeying rotations based on the more traditional once-through-and-repeat setup.

But there is also an unintended consequence: it allows the loser of the first game an immediate chance to even the season series, rather than wait almost a month for revenge.

In Whitesboro’s case, its opportunity came just 24 hours after dropping a game against Pilot Point where some sloppy play led to a 6-5 loss.

“Tonight it all came together,” WHS head coach Curt Cole said. “We have been struggling to find ourselves. Everybody on the team was locked in the whole seven innings.”

Mac Harper did not allow an earned run in six-plus innings, scattering six hits and a walk while striking out eight to make sure Whitesboro got a split with a 9-4 victory over Pilot Point in District 10-3A action.

Greyson Ledbetter was 3-for-4 with a home run and scored twice, Jake Hermes was 2-for-3 with a triple, double, two RBI and scored, Jace Sanders was 2-for-4 with a double, two RBI and scored and Torran Naglestad was 2-for-4 and scored twice for Whitesboro (6-4, 1-1), which plays at Ponder on Tuesday night.

Pending the outcome of the second meeting between Boyd and Valley View, there is a chance three of the four match-ups this week end in a split.

“Hopefully we can build on this. We definitely have high goals coming in,” Cole said. “There’s a lot of returners and we know there’s a chance for us to be a really good team.”

Dravyn Stanley tripled, drove in three and scored, Gage Anderson singled and scored twice and Kade Morgan was 2-for-4 and scored for Pilot Point (2-10, 1-1).

Pilot Point tried to mount a rally in the final two innings but only got halfway there.

Harper didn’t have many hiccups through five frames — Anderson led off the game with single to center that Maxx Parker nearly made a diving catch on but he was erased on an inning-ending double play and the righty sent down Pilot Point in order in the second, fourth and fifth innings.

During the third, James Emery singled with one out and Morgan had a two-out hit but Harper induced a groundout to second to end the inning.

But in the sixth, Anderson reached on an error and Morgan followed with a single. Harper nearly escaped unscathed with a pair of strikeouts but Stanley hit a ball to right that Gavin Brown tried to make a diving catch on to end the inning.

It got by him for a two-run triple and then after a walk, an error allowed another run to score and Pilot Point was down 6-3.

“He was cruising, there’s no doubt,” Cole said. “It was one ball there otherwise it would have been a complete-game shutout.”

But Whitesboro got those runs back in the top of the seventh to restore its six-run advantage.

Ledbetter singled with one out and Parker doubled off the left-field wall. Pilot Point played the infield in and Harper’s hard grounder up the middle was grabbed at short by Emery, who tried to get courtesy runner Sterling Gartin off third.

Everyone was safe and both Gartin and Parker scored on a wild pitch that caromed towards the third-base dugout. Time was not called and a heads-up Parker continued on and slid across the plate to make it 8-3. Hermes added a two-out RBI double to left.

The insurance runs were big as Stanley was hit by a pitch to force in a run and the home team had the bases loaded when the final out was recorded.

Ledbetter had pushed the margin to six when he launched a solo homer to left with one out in the fifth.

Whitesboro went up 5-0 in the third when Naglestad singled, went to second on a passed ball, stole third and scored on Sanders’ single to right.

Ledbetter dunked a single between the shortstop and leftfielder, Parker sacrificed the runners over and Harper lifted a sac fly to left.

Harper led off the second inning with a bloop double to right-center and Hermes sent a one-out triple into the right-field corner. Paul Velten followed with a sac fly to right for the 3-0 advantage.

Whitesboro took the lead three batters into the contest. Naglestad singled to left with one out, stole second and scored on Sanders’ double to left.