Pottsboro's fast start leads to sweeping Howe

HOWE — Just days after opening district play with a victory where Pottsboro need an extra inning to get the job done against Howe, the Cardinals scored all the runs they would need after nearly batting around in the first inning.

The sweep of the Bulldogs was a good start to 11-3A action as Pottsboro showed an ability to win in a variety of ways.

“We have been doing alright. We’re still working to see who we can be,” first-year head coach Donny McEwan said. “I feel like we’re making positive steps. We got better together today.”

Barrett Kent allowed a pair of runs on four hits with 10 strikeouts and two walks and also drove in two and scored three times as Pottsboro defeated Howe, 14-2, in five innings.

Jake Kubik was 2-for-3, doubled, walked and scored four times, Grayson Watson had a three-run homer and scored twice, Jay Bradley was 2-for-3 with two RBI and scored twice and Ryan Hicks was hit by a pitch three times and scored twice for Pottsboro, which plays at Gunter on Tuesday.

Carson Daniels homered while Ethan Lopez singled and walked for Howe (4-7, 0-2), which travels to Bonham on Tuesday night.

Kent followed up Aaron Massie’s gem in the district opener against the Bulldogs – a 2-1 win in eight innings – by striking out at least two in each inning and running into trouble just twice.

“We’re excited the way we’re pitching the ball,” McEwan said. “We have a lot of kids that are capable.”

Howe scored both runs in the second. In the fourth, Ryan Hough and Ethan Lopez singled around an out but Kent struck out the next two batters. The only other base runner for the Bulldogs was when Luke Lopez reached on a dropped third strike to open the fifth inning.

The Cardinals scored multiple runs in every inning and a pair of wild pitches in the fifth gave Pottsboro its final two runs.

The Cardinals tacked on two more in the fourth to go up double digits. Reid Thompson opened the inning with a walk, Hicks was plunked for the final time and a wild pitch moved them up.

Parker Pecina, who relieved starter Matt Hayes in the second, nearly got out of the jam but with two outs Bradley singled off Pecina’s foot and the carom went into short left field to drive in both runners.

Kent’s long fly ball to right center was caught by a diving Luke Lopez for the second out but also served as a two-run sac fly.

Bradley had reached on an error and Kubik singled with one out, then took second when the throw went to third to try and get Bradley.

Lopez’s great catch on Kent’s drive was so deep that as Bradley easily tagged up, Kubik was able to not only go to third but continue home and beat the relay to the plate to make it a 10-2 margin.

Daniels led off the bottom of the second with a home run to right center to get the Bulldogs on the board.

Then Pecina and Ethan Lopez walked with one out before Garren Langford singled to right to load the bases. Pecina scored on a wild pitch but Howe left a pair in scoring position as Kent limited the damage thanks to a pair of strikeouts.

The Cardinals went up 8-0 with four runs in the second.

Bradley singled to right, stole second and went to third on a passed ball. Kubik walked and stole second before Bradley scored on a wild pitch.

Kent walked to put runners at the corners and Watson swatted a three-run homer to left.

Pottsboro raced out to a 4-0 lead as five of the first eight batters reached base.

With one out, Kubik was on via an error, Kent singled to right and Watson was hit by a pitch to load the bases.

Thompson lofted a sacrifice fly to right and after Hicks was hit to re-load the bases, Jaxson Jester cleared them with a double the other way to left-center.

“The team’s been working hard,” McEwan said. “We’re starting to see those investments pay off.”