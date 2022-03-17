One week and counting until Texoma DU's spring event

Lynn Burkhead

For the Herald Democrat

Don't look now, but it's one week and counting until the Texoma Chapter of Ducks Unlimited will return to Loy Lake Park in Denison for the group's longstanding spring couple's fundraising event.

As noted previously, the Friday, March 25th event will be held at the Mayor Arena of Loy Lake Park with the doors opening up at 6 p.m.

If you've been a longstanding quacker backer in the region, then you probably remember that in most years past, the Texoma springtime DU event was typically held in late February, a time slot that could occasionally run afoul with winter weather. The last couple of years, there's been no worry about snow and ice as the event has moved to a spot on the calendar when there might be a Tornado Watch, but not a Winter Storm Warning.

Also different this year will be the menu for the local event, as the group brings to town a catered Texas barbecue meal, a menu featuring plenty of brisket and sausage catered by the barbecue legends at Dieter Brothers over in Cooke County. While Cajun food has often been served at this springtime event in the past — it's the height of crawfish season, after all — a scheduling conflict with Savoie's of Shreveport this year, not to mention the love that most Texomaland residents have for great Texas barbecue, brought about the culinary change.

What will not change next Friday night is a sizable crowd, something that not even the pandemic has been able to curtail with any success. As is usually the case, a full house is expected next week and attendees will have plenty of DU merchandise for the 2022 banquet season to try and buy through auction, win through raffles, or carry home as a door prize.

In short, there will be lots of unique local goodies offered up, as well as the usual array of collectible DU shotguns and other sporting arms, decorative decoys, wildlife and sporting art prints for the wall, hunting and fishing trips, outdoors gear, and plenty more.

Interested in attending? Tickets to the Texoma DU Couples event (which are $75 for couples and $60 for individuals) can be purchased at the DU events page on the organization’s website at https://ducksunlimited.myeventscenter.com/event/Texoma-Spring-Event-55625.

Tickets and more information can also be obtained locally by calling Paul Terrell at 903-267-4108 or Newt Wright at 918-557-2622.

If you plan to attend, you might want to hurry and get your ticket in the next day or two. Because a sell-out is possible in a popular springtime Texoma fundraising event that once again, is all about the ducks.