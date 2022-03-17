Outdoors Digest

Lynn Burkhead

For the Herald Democrat

Calendar

Through March 30 – Oklahoma Light Goose Conservation Order Season.

March 19-May 1 – Texas South Zone Spring Turkey Season.

March 20 - JC Outdoors Lake Texoma Spring Teams Event out of Alberta Creek Resort at 6:45 p.m.. To register for the derby (which has an entry fee of $120), send a text to (214)773-5451. For more info, visit www.jcoutdoors.com

March 23-24 – TPW Commission Meeting in Austin.

March 23-27 – Bass Pro Tour REDCREST Championship on Oklahoma’s Grand Lake. For info, visit www.majorleaguefishing.com .

March 25 – Texoma Ducks Unlimited Couple’s Spring Fundraising Dinner at the Mayor Arena at Loy Lake Park. Doors open at 6 p.m. For information, visit www.ducks.org or call Paul Terrell at (903) 267-4108 or Newt Wright at (918) 557-2622.

April 2-May 15 – Texas North Zone Spring Turkey Season.

April 2 – Bois D’arc Creek Ducks Unlimited Dinner at the Magnolia Grace Ranch in Leonard. For info, visit www.ducks.org .

April 5 – Monthly meeting of the Red River Fly Fishers in the Rec Hall at Eisenhower State Park. For information, including the night’s speaker and fly tying schedule info, visit www.rrff.org .

April 8-10 – Ducks Unlimited Expo at Texas Motor Speedway in Fort Worth. For information, visit www.duckexpo.com .

April 9-14 – Bass Pro Tour Heavy Hitters Tournament out of Tyler, Texas at Lake Palestine. For information, visit www.majorleaguefishing.com .

April 16 – Oklahoma spring turkey season.

April 22-May 14 – East Texas spring turkey season (including Grayson, Fannin, and Lamar Counties).

May 3 – Monthly meeting of the Red River Fly Fishers in the Rec Hall at Eisenhower State Park. For information, including the night’s speaker and fly tying schedule info, visit www.rrff.org .

May 19-22 - Simms Bassmaster Elite Series tournament on Lake Fork. For information, visit www.bassmaster.com .

Notes

As the 2022 Bass Pro Tour REDCREST Championship and Expo looms next week, Major League Fishing has announced that attendees will see country music star Clayton Anderson perform a free concert in Tulsa next week. That will take place on the Mossy Oak Music stage at the SageNet Center at Expo Square in Tulsa on Sunday, March 27, beginning at 4 p.m…BPT officials note that the REDCREST 2022 event, hosted by VisitTulsa, is being presented by Costa and will take place next week from March 23-27, 2022. After the event was relocated to Alabama from Oklahoma last spring due to COVID-19 restrictions, this year’s competition is set for Tulsa and the nearby reservoir, Grand Lake O’ the Cherokees…Meanwhile, the REDCREST Outdoor Sports Expo, also presented by Costa, will showcase the top 41 Bass Pro Tour anglers from the 2021 season as they compete for the prestigious REDCREST Championship and the top prize of $300,000…Speaking of the BPT REDCREST derby, defending REDCREST champ and Alabama pro Dustin Connell will be one of the stars on hand next week to defend his 2021 REDCREST Championship…For more information on the 2022 REDCREST next week in northeastern Oklahoma, visit http://www.majorleaguefishing.com ...The latest Bassmaster Elite Series tournament is underway this weekend, taking the Elites to the famed bass waters of South Carolina’s Santee-Cooper Lakes. As of press time on Thursday, Drew Cook had grabbed the Day One lead after a stunning first day bag limit of five fish weighing 31-pounds, 13-ounces…If Santee-Cooper rings a bell for Texomaland anglers, it should. The water bodies are where biologists learned many years ago that striped bass could survive, thrive, and even reproduce in freshwater impoundments. The discovery came about after Atlantic Ocean stripers got trapped behind the lakes’ closed dams, proving that the fish could make a living somewhere else besides saltwater. That development eventually led to striped bass populations being established in freshwater impoundments all across the country, including here at Lake Texoma, where the fish have been able to naturally spawn and reproduce since the mid-1970s thanks to the two lengthy river systems that feed into the 89,000-acre two-state lake…ODWC reports that last Thursday, March 10, a paddlefish angler on Grand Lake snagged into a large bighead carp. The carp weighed 81.8 pounds, was a little over 54 inches long, and had over 10 pounds of eggs in it. Samples were collected off of the fish to provide to Missouri State University for their ongoing study on bighead carp in the Neosho/Grand system. Bighead carp are an invasive species to North America and are highly undesirable in Oklahoma and Texas waters. To report invasive carp sightings in the Sooner State, ODWC urges anglers to contact the Porter Office at (918) 683-1031…

Fishing Reports

On Lake Texoma, water is lightly stained; water temp is 53 degrees; and the lake is 1.30 feet low. Guide John Blasingame of Adventure Texoma Outdoors tells TPWD that local fishing patterns are similar this week to previous reports. Even so, with the spawn approaching soon, fish should move up shallow with a good early morning and night bite during the current full moon cycle. Stripers are also starting to seek shallow, warmer water as the spawn approaches, so work river ledges, drop-offs, and humps with swimbaits. Meanwhile, guide Trey Franklin of Tight Lines Guide Service tells TPWD that Texoma’s striped bass are good for him right now in 60-75 feet of water when using live bait. The guide is also finding striper success in 15-25 feet of water as he continues to dead-stick Flukes. Blue catfish are also good in 5-20 feet of water on cut shad, carp, and drum. Crappie are staging in 15-20 feet of water on structure as their spring spawn begins to approach. The warmer weather, warmer water, and advancing spring should push numerous fish shallow in the days to come at Texoma…At Lake Ray Roberts, guide Trey Franklin also tells TPWD that most fishing is currently fair as springtime deepens and the spawn approaches. The water is lightly stained; water temp is 53 degrees; and the lake is 0.79 feet low. Blue catfish and channel catfish and are reasonably good in 3-10 feet of water for those using cut shad. Crappie are also good in the main creek channels, near bridges, and around structure. Largemouth bass are good on structure in 15-18 feet of water, especially for those using umbrella rigs…At Lake Fork, water is stained; water temps are 47-50 degrees; and the lake is 6.39 feet low due to repair work on the dam. Outdoor writer Brian Strickland recently fished on Fork, catching a handful of bass up to seven-pounds. His success came just offshore in five to 12-feet of water with Shakyheads being the best bait…Meanwhile, Fork guides Marc Mitchell and Jason Hoffman tell TPWD that the famous reservoir’s largemouth bass are good on squarebills and Chatterbaits fished around ditches and big wood. The squarebill crankbaits are best in 4-6 feet of water while the Chatterbaits are good in 3-5 feet of water. Viper XP jigs are also doing fair in 3-5 feet of water on big wood and near drop-offs…Meanwhile, Fork’s famous slab crappie are continuing their push into shallower water for the spring spawn according to guide Jacky Wiggins. He tells TPWD that while the crappie aren’t on the bank yet—thanks to the water temperature getting knocked back down into the upper 40s and lower 50s after last week’s arctic front and icy precipitation—there should be a pronounced movement soon by crappie going to 15 feet or less. Since the weather forecast looks really good over the next few days, don’t be surprised to see that shallow push really soon. For now, anglers are catching good numbers of Fork crappie in 20-25 feet of water, and there are also reports of numerous big slabs just under three pounds. Jigs will get bit this time of year according to Wiggins, but when fish seam finicky on the jig bite, don’t hesitate to use minnows…At the Blue River near Tishomingo, ODWC reports that as the rainbow trout season winds down, the river elevation is below normal, water temperature is 40 degrees, and the river is running clear. Rainbow trout are excellent right now along the channel seams and near rocks with success coming for conventional anglers on spoons, in-line spinnerbaits, and PowerBait. Meanwhile, fly anglers are finding success in the same places on caddis dry flies and various nymphs…And finally, on the Lower Texas Gulf Coast at South Padre Island, the fishing isn’t too bad right now according to Capt. Lou Austin, even with spring break crowds pushing into the region this week. The South Texas saltwater guide says that SPI speckled trout are good right now with limits biting on the Gas Well Flats south of the zip line marker. Also, the Intercoastal Waterway is holding trout deep, but they are not biting all that well. Sheepshead are also good, still spawning at the SPI jetties. Flounder are good on the edge of the channel north of Arroyo with lures. And redfish are slow with a few reports of success out of the South Bay region, and spotty reports of catches on the western shoreline from Holly Beach to the north…

Tip of the Week

Looking to catch the lunker bass of a lifetime this spring? A squarebill crankbait or a spinnerbait can sometimes tempt a big sowbelly largemouth into biting, especially when those lures get fished in pre-spawn staging areas just offshore in five to 10-feet of water. Back in 2011, a similar pattern on the Louisiana Delta proved to be the winning ticket for Kevin VanDam as he won his fourth career Bassmaster Classic and his second in a row. In particular, don’t overlook lone snags, stumps, or other solitary objects sitting in such spots, because they can often harbor a true-blue March Madness bragging size lunker somewhere nearby. Just ask KVD!