Lynn Burkhead — Grayson bowhunting heritage should be left in place

Last summer, as my wife and I returned to Texas from a visit to Florida, the sun was rising behind us on Interstate 10 as we crossed into Floribama, the state-line region that separates the turquoise water and sandy beaches of Pensacola, Fla. and Orange Beach, Ala.

For miles, we had seen the highway signs, beckoning us to do what any good Texan would do and take the exit to visit the Gulf Coast version of Buc-ee’s. With my stomach growling for a brisket breakfast taco, we did just that. Because that’s part of the Lone Star State’s unique heritage, where things are always bigger and better, even at a Disney World like gas station and convenience store on the side of an Interstate highway.

With that idea in mind, my sons and I applied for and drew coveted bowhunting tags to Hagerman National Wildlife Refuge a few years back because if you live here and chase deer, that’s what you do as well. Unfortunately, while one son drew one segment and yours truly and the other son drew another, as the sand slipped through the autumn hourglass, there wasn’t much hope for venison tacos in our household.

With less than an hour to go on the family’s final refuge hunt of the year, I sent a text, checking on the son hunting a good distance away from me, and asking if he had seen anything as the afternoon sun slipped towards the horizon.

Expecting to hear a no, you can imagine my surprise when a series of photos appeared that indicated otherwise. One was a picture of a nice buck coming towards my son’s stand, another was a photo of this buck in front of his stand mere yards away, and the final photo showed the deer walking away.

Now you’ve got to understand that at that stage in my son’s hunting career, he had never shot a quality buck with his bow. So, I quickly fired back a fatherly response and said “And? Did you get him?!?”

Knowing my son’s fierce dedication to practicing with his bow, I fully expected to get a smiling grip-and-grin photo of a moment that father and son would forever remember about a late autumn visit to the local deer woods and a first bowkill.

Instead, I got this: “No dad, I let him pass by.”

When I queried as to why my son had let that shooter buck go by, he sent back a response that I’ll never forget, no matter how old and feeble I might someday be: “Well, I let him go because he wasn’t a mature buck. Only a 3 ½ year old. He needed some more seasoning. If he gets it, he’ll probably eventually be one of the monsters that Hagerman and Grayson County are famous for.”

To say I was proud as a father is an understatement. So, you can imagine how closely I was looking at my son’s expression a couple of hours later when we stood in the check station and looked at that same buck hanging from the meat pole after another bowhunter had let an arrow go in the waning moments of the hunt.

As we drove away, there was silence in the truck. Finally, I broke the ice and asked, “Any regrets on passing that buck up?”

Again, I got an unforgettable response.

“No dad, I’m happy and satisfied. That buck was legal, he will taste good on the grill, and maybe that hunter had never gotten a buck before, so good for him. But I had to do what I felt was the right thing and let that deer go and maybe grow up some more and become old and mature someday.”

Is that idea selfish and elitist? I hardly think so. And for what it’s worth, the other son felt the same way too. He’s had similar experiences in the woods, experiences that have solidified their feelings that when it comes to Grayson County and the small quantity, high quality deer herd that we’re fortunate enough to have here, it’s a culture, a heritage, and a fragile resource worth protecting.

Today, even though both sons are grown and gone, they still feel strongly about all of this as I do. And please understand that there’s no family agenda here to protect a personal bowhunting honey-hole somewhere in Grayson County since we’ve rarely had the chance to hunt on private property, have never had a lease here, and are now restricted to hunting on Hagerman NWR when we’re fortunate enough to get drawn.

Even so, there’s a strong belief in our family — and in the families of many other locals too, from one end of Grayson County to the other — that what we have here is rare, the envy of many, and simply because our local hunting regulations give our limited deer herd the chance to grow up and become graybeards.

And when they do, every once in a while, there’s a world class buck that shows up here, showing the world what’s possible without high fences, pen-raised deer breeding, and truckloads of George Washington’s being involved. Sometimes, the state’s best deer can actually grow up behind a low-slung, rusty barbed wire fence, and they do in Grayson County, if you’ll simply give them the chance to do so.

From where I sit, that’s a part of our outdoors cultural heritage here, and in fact, it’s the only heritage that most have ever known since Hagerman opened up its refuge to a three segment archery hunt in the mid-1980s, TPWD followed suit a short while later with an October archery-only season in the mid-1980s, and Orvie Cantrell, Jr. opened up the county’s first ever archery shop in 1988.

And since TPWD's mission statement notes that the agency not only is charged with protecting the natural resources within this state, but also the outdoors cultural resources as well, then this proposal should be rejected on that basis too.

Because as a Grayson County hunter and landowner told me the other day, their stepson was born here in the 1980s, regularly hunts in Grayson County, and has never known anything else but archery hunting for deer.

"How is that not a longstanding bowhunting culture and heritage?," this landowner asked rhetorically last week.

So, when it's all said and done, it’s my belief and opinion that the Texas Parks and Wildlife Commission should vote unanimously against this proposal next week, for many reasons stemming from questionable data to public opposition to the financial motivations of a select few and finally, thanks to the longstanding culture and heritage we enjoy here.

Obviously, not everyone agrees. And some might argue that TPWD needs to do this to establish “regulatory uniformity,” a comical concept if you’ve ever looked at the Texas freshwater fishing regulations and the dozens of examples of exemptions that apply to statewide length requirements and bag limits.

While you’re checking that out, look at the state’s South Texas fall turkey regulations too and ask yourself why most counties are forced to stop hunting in mid-January while four special ones in South Texas get to continue chasing fall turkeys until the end of February. I’m sure the reason is all biological and not due to the influence of an ultra-rich landowner or political figure.

And for the argument made recently in the media that the Department isn’t in the business of growing big deer, why is it that the same agency is clearly in the business of trying to grow big bass, spending millions of dollars on the ShareLunker program and hatchery facilities, as well as hash tagging every single ShareLunker social media post with #BiggerBetterBass and even once having a budgeted program earlier this century called Operation World Record?

In light of all of that, some I’ve visited with are afraid that a yes vote next week might signal that this was pretty much a pre-determined decision in Austin, something that confirms the suspicions of many here for months about the role that the good old boy system plays behind closed doors, even when it comes to the state’s wildlife and fisheries politics and committees.

Hopefully, the longstanding and very vocal wishes of most Grayson County residents will be heard once again next week in Austin when the Commission assembles.

Because, after all, climbing into a treestand and bowhunting in Grayson County while wondering if you might have a chance at the kind of buck that our local backyard is famous for, well, that's something incredibly unique and worth protecting.

And from where I sit, and in my opinion, that it's as much a part of the Texas' cultural scene as driving your truck down a highway on a warm afternoon is and making a stop at Buc-ee's.