Austin College softball sweeps Sewanee

Carrie Johnson threw a two-hitter with three strikeouts and a walk as Austin College finished off a non-conference sweep of Sewanee with an 8-0 victory in six innings at Old Settlers Park.

Lauren Orozco was 4-for-4 and a homer shy of the cycle, drove in a run and scored three times, Chyrsi Hemby was 3-for-4 with a double, two RBI and scored, Avery Atencio doubled and scored and Hallie Swiatowski singled, drove in a run and scored for Austin College (8-12), which plays at Texas Lutheran this weekend for a Southern Collegiate Athletic Conference series.

The ‘Roos started with a 7-3 victory. Hemby was 2-for-2 with a double, drove in a run and scored twice, Lizzy Preston was 2-for-4 and scored, Johnson doubled and drove in a run, Orozco doubled, walked and scored and Taylor Levan singled, walked and drove in a run.