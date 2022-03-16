Southeastern's Royall picks up GAC weekly women’s tennis honor

Herald Democrat

DURANT, Okla. — Following her performance in helping Southeastern Oklahoma State to a 4-1 week and a No. 22 national ranking, Skye Royall has been named the Great American Conference Women's Tennis Player of the Week.

The Savage Storm had a win over Division I Missouri State while the only loss came at the hands of No. 3 Central Oklahoma.

Royall, a freshman from Safety Bay, Australia, put together a 4-1 record in singles play and added a 3-2 mark in doubles play.

Her singles wins came in the No. 1 spot against Emporia State and Hastings and the No. 2 position against Missouri State and UT-Dallas.

In doubles play she partnered with Georgia Hosking at the No. 1 position for wins over Missouri State, Emporia State and Hastings.