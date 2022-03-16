Diamond Roundup — Tom Bean baseball, Tioga softball win big

Herald Democrat

TOM BEAN — Gage Moore was 3-for-5 with two home runs, seven RBI and scored three times as the Tomcats run-ruled Ector, 18-1, in five innings in District 11-2A action.

Wyatt Curd was 2-for-2 with two RBI, Branigan Gomez singled, walked, drove in two and scored three times, Alex Sanchez singled, walked twice and scored three times, Owen Langford tripled, walked, drove in two and scored twice while allowing four hits and two walks with six strikeouts and Chris Harmon singled, drove in two and scored twice for Tom Bean (2-7, 1-1), which hosts Savoy on Friday.

Collinsville 15, Ector 5 (5)

In Collinsville, Connor Ragsdale was 3-for-3 with a double, drove in two runs and scored twice as the Pirates defeated Ector, 15-5, in five innings during 11-2A action.

Logan Jenkins doubled and drove in four runs, Trevor O’Neal was 3-for-4 with two RBI and scored twice, Parker Wells was 2-for-3 with a double, walked, drove in two and scored twice and Rylan Newman allowed a run on five hits with eight strikeouts and a walk for Collinsville (9-3, 3-0), which competes in the Muenster Tournament starting on Thursday.

Softball

District 10-2A

Tioga 15, Alvord 5 (5)

In Tioga, Valerie Benke was 3-for-4 with a double, walked, drove in four and scored twice as Tioga earned a 15-5 victory in five innings against Alvord in District 10-2A play.

Taffi Adams was 3-for-4, drove in a run and scored, Katie Houk was 2-for-3 with a double, two RBI and scored twice, Abbie Benke and Ainsley Denham each went 2-for-4, drove in a run and scored, Sara O’Bryan was 2-for-2, walked and scored twice, Kaitlyn Garrison singled, drove in two and scored and Kaylee Evans doubled, walked, drove in a run and scored for Tioga (6-9, 2-2), which plays at Muenster on Tuesday.

District 15-2A

Trenton 19, Tom Bean 3 (5)

In Tom Bean, Madison Holmes homered during the Lady Tomcats’ loss against Trenton in district action.

Delaney Hemming and Kiki Carter each singled while Kailey Vick and Hannah Kelly scored for Tom Bean (6-6, 1-2), which hosts Dodd City on Tuesday night.

Mariana Caro was 4-for-4 with two home runs, six RBI and scored five times for Trenton (12-3, 3-0).