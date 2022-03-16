Denison comes out on top in first meeting with rival Sherman

It had the tense nature you expected from a rivalry game, right down to the final strike.

So many at-bats where a hit could make a difference. So many pitches to swing the count based on the situation. So many decisions along the way to change or disrupt the path to victory.

The first time the Denison Lady Yellow Jackets changed the scoreboard, the Sherman Lady Bearcats immediately responded.

But in the final inning Sherman couldn’t answer Denison’s second outburst and the Lady Jackets backed Ashlinn Hamilton’s all-around performance – 3-for-4 and a homer shy of the cycle, driving in a run and scoring another while allowing two runs on five hits with 14 strikeouts and a walk – during a 5-2 victory in District 10-5A action at Sherman High School.

“Super proud of them. Everyone had a part of it,” DHS head coach Jeremy Green. “We talk all the time about doing your job and control the controllables. That’s been our thing this year: focus on today and what needs to be done.”

Hannah Grinspan was 2-for-4 with a triple, two RBI and scored, Maddison Luper singled, walked and drove in a run and Jewel Hiberd walked and scored twice for Denison (13-5, 2-1), which hosts McKinney North on Friday. It was the fifth straight victory in the series dating back to 2018 by the Lady Jackets.

Madison Jarvis allowed three runs on five hits with seven strikeouts and two walks and also tripled, Ava Gibson was 2-for-4 and scored, Libby Cernero singled, walked and drove in a run and Bailey Miller doubled and scored for Sherman (5-12, 1-2), which plays at Lovejoy on Friday.

The Lady Bearcats brought the tying run to the plate in the bottom of the seventh inning. Ally Baker started the frame by reaching on a dropped third strike and Gibson had a two-out single up the middle to keep the comeback alive. But Hamilton’s final strikeout – her fourth of the inning – preserved the victory.

“She’s an amazing kid in every aspect of the game,” Green said.

Denison had scored twice in the top of the seventh after Sherman made a change in the circle, swapping out Jarvis for Gibson. The first batter, Bella Palmer, was hit by a pitch and that was enough to ensure the top of the order would come back around. Hiberd reached on a two-out error that not only extended the inning but brought in a run and Grinspan followed with an RBI single up the middle for the final three-run margin.

In the bottom of the sixth, Addey Kuhn made a bid to tie the game at three with a solo homer but her drive to deep center was just shy of the warning track.

All of the other scoring came in the third inning.

The Lady Jackets put together a two-out rally that seemingly came out of nowhere. Jarvis retired six of the first seven batters she faced and then after Alicia Bohannon opened the third with a single, she was immediately erased on a double play.

But Hiberd worked a walk, stole second and an error on the play sent her to third. Grinspan pulled a triple into left center and then Hamilton laced a triple the other way almost exactly to the same spot for a 2-0 advantage.

Luper singled up the middle to bring in another run.

Sherman quickly answered with both of its runs. Gibson singled to center with one out and Miller doubled to right field. Cernero dunked a ball into right that Carli Mackay couldn’t making a sliding catch on and the Lady Bearcats were on the board. With runners at the corners, Marissa Wells hit a one-hopper to first baseman Camryn Nixon, who made the tag for the second out before an unsuccessful throw to the plate as Miller scored.

“They brought their ‘A’ game. We knew we were going to get their best,” Green said. “You expect that in this rivalry.”

Hamilton kept Denison in front with a strikeout to end the rally.

Both teams missed scoring chances in the middle innings.

Hamilton led off the sixth with a hustle double to short center and was at third with no outs after a wild pitch. Jarvis kept the deficit at a run with a strikeout, comebacker and foulout to first.

Baker singled to center with one out in the fourth but pinch-hitter Audrie Sargent popped up a bunt that Luper caught in foul territory off third and fired to first to complete the double play.

“That’s a huge play right there,” Green said. “Just great heads-up softball IQ.”

Sherman wasted an opportunity in the bottom of the second inning when Jarvis’ one-out triple landed just inside the right-field line. Hamilton kept the game scoreless with a pair of strikeouts.

Luper walked to open the second and ended up stranded at second as Jarvis notched three strikeouts in the frame.

Hamilton just missed a solo homer in the first with a drive to center that Wells snagged at the wall.