College Diamond Roundup — Grayson College squads sweep away Vernon

VERNON — Noah Brewer was 3-for-4 with a grand slam as Grayson College completed a sweep of Vernon College with a 16-4 victory in five innings in North Texas Junior College Athletic Conference action.

Connor McGinnis was 3-for-4 with two homers, four RBI and scored three times, Davis Powell was 2-for-2 with a homer, a double, walked, drove in three and scored three times, Brandon Howell was 2-for-3, walked, drove in a run and scored twice, Dalton Beck was 2-for-4 with a homer, two RBI and scored and Devin Warner walked four times and scored three runs for the Vikings (14-8, 4-2), who host Vernon in a double-header on Saturday.

Grayson started with a 16-4 victory in five innings. McGinnis was 3-for-4 with a home run, five RBI and scored twice, Howell was 3-for-3 with a double, walked and scored three times, Brewer was 2-for-3 with a home run, double, walked, drove in three and scored twice, Powell was 2-for-4 with a homer, two RBI and scored twice, Dax Dathe was 2-for-4 with a triple and scored twice, Chayton Krauss singled, walked twice, drove in two and scored twice and Albert Serrano walked three times, drove in a run and scored.

Softball

NTJCAC

Grayson College 12, Vernon College 2

Sage Harlow was 3-for-4 with two home runs, a double, six RBI and scored three times as Grayson College finished off a home sweep of Vernon College with a 12-2 victory in five innings in North Texas Junior College Athletic Conference action.

J.T. Smith was 2-for-3 with a double, walked, drove in three and scored twice, Elle Vance was 2-for-3 and scored twice, Carsyn Cox doubled, drove in a run and scored twice and Kenna Collett homered for the Lady Vikings (17-5, 7-3), who play a double-header at Vernon on Saturday.

Grayson started with an 8-0 victory in five innings. Tara Stewart was 3-for-3 with a grand slam, Jordan Ages threw a two-hitter with seven strikeouts and a walk, Collett was 2-for-3 with a homer and scored twice, Harlow was 2-for-3 and scored twice, Amiah Galcatcher was 2-for-3 and drove in a run and Smith doubled and scored.