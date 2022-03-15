Storm's Mahy named GAC softball Pitcher of the Week

Herald Democrat

DURANT, Okla. — After tossing a perfect game and helping Southeastern Oklahoma State to five wins, Cheyenne Mahy has earned Great American Conference Pitcher of the Week honors.

Mahy, a junior from Atwater, Calif., posted a 2-0 record with a 3.45 ERA, allowing opponents a .130 batting average with 19 strikeouts over 15.2 innings.

She became the first Southeastern pitcher since Marjorie Johnson in 2009 to record a no-hitter and the first since Christina Cearly in 2003 to toss a perfect game. It was the fourth perfect game in program history, and the 17th no-hitter. It also becomes the eighth perfect game in GAC history.