Softball Roundup — Pottsboro's Malone throws one-hitter with 19 Ks

Herald Democrat

BELLS — Aly Malone threw a one-hitter with 19 strikeouts and a walk and also drove in the only run during the Pottsboro Lady Cardinals’ 1-0 victory over the Bells Lady Panthers in District 11-3A action.

Tessa De La Cruz was 2-for-3 with a double, Kayci Schiltz singled and scored and Emily Pittman singled and walked for Pottsboro (13-3, 3-1), which is off until hosting Blue Ridge on Tuesday night.

Bailee Dorris singled and walked while Chloe Russum allowed a run on four hits with seven strikeouts and a walk for Bells (9-10, 2-2), which also off until Tuesday when it travels to Howe.

Whitewright 6, Bonham 2

In Bonham, Regan Eldredge was 3-for-4 with a home run and scored twice as Whitewright remained undefeated in 11-3A play with a victory against Bonham.

Madie Rohre was 3-for-3 with a triple, drove in a run and scored and did not allow an earned run on four hits with seven strikeouts and three walks, Raygan Lattimer homered and drove in two and Emma Robinson walked twice and scored for the Lady Tigers (11-3, 4-0), who are off until playing at Gunter on Tuesday night.

Paizley Vaught singled, walked and scored for Bonham (12-6, 1-3).

District 9-4A

Aubrey 10, Van Alstyne 2

In Aubrey, Kelsie Adams doubled and scored during Van Alstyne’s loss against first-place Aubrey in district action.

Rylee Adams tripled and scored, Tess Cutler and Paige Scarbro singled and Madi Thomas drove in a run for Van Alstyne (12-4, 1-2), which is off until hosting Anna on Tuesday night.

Brynlie Dunkin was 3-for-4 with three RBI for Aubrey (14-3, 4-0).

District 10-3A

Whitesboro 12, Valley View 4

In Valley View, Bradi Gallaway was 2-for-4 with a home run, two RBI and scored twice as Whitesboro gained sole possession of first place with a victory against Valley View.

Olivia Hildebrand was 2-for-5 with three RBI and scored, Addisen McBride was 3-for-5 with a double and scored, Karley Wolf was 2-for-4 and scored and did not allow an earned run on four hits with eight strikeouts and two walks, Melanie Baldwin singled, walked, drove in a run and scored three times and Keely Hartless singled, walked, drove in a run and scored for Whitesboro (7-9, 4-0), which is off until Monday when it hosts Boyd.

Reagan Brinkley was 2-for-4 with two doubles, drove in a run and scored for Valley View (12-4, 3-1).

District 10-2A

Lindsay 26, Tioga 7 (5)

In Tioga, Channing Hurst was 2-for-3 with two RBI and scored during Tioga’s loss against district co-leader Lindsay.

Abbie Benke doubled, drove in a run and scored twice, Valerie Benke singled, walked and scored, Katie Houk singled and scored, Kaylee Evans singled and drove in a run and Taffi Adams drove in a run and scored for Tioga (5-9, 1-2), which is off until playing at Muenster on Tuesday.