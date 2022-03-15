College Softball Roundup — Austin College, Southeastern get swept

Herald Democrat

ABILENE — Carrie Johnson went 2-for-2 during Austin College’s 8-0 loss in five innings against Hardin-Simmons as the ‘Roos were swept in a non-conference double-header.

Taylor Levan and Kalee Rush walked for Austin College (6-12), which hosts Sewanee in a double-header on Thursday afternoon.

Austin College suffered a 5-4 walk-off loss in the opener. Lyndsey Busch was 2-for-3 with a double, drove in a run and scored, Chyrsi singled, walked and scored, Alice Maisonet singled and scored and Levan drove in a run.

Central Oklahoma 9, Southeastern Oklahoma State 1

EDMOND, Okla. — Alexis Lambert had a pair of hits and scored for Southeastern Oklahoma State but No. 8 Central Oklahoma finished off a non-conference sweep with a 9-1 victory.

Kady Fryrear had an RBI double and Lauren White singled for the Savage Storm (17-13), who open a Great American Conference series at Arkansas-Monticello on Friday.

Southeastern lost the first game, 8-0, as Lambert and Peyton Streetman had the only hits for the Storm.