Baseball Roundup — Jenkins tosses no-no for Collinsville; S&S wins big

COLLINSVILLE — Logan Jenkins threw a no-hitter with 15 strikeouts and a walk as Collinsville defeated Trenton, 8-0, to remained undefeated in District 11-2A action.

Collinsville (8-3, 2-0) will host Ector on Wednesday night before playing in the Muenster Tournament this weekend.

Tioga 10, Savoy 0 (5)

In Tioga, Johnny Dorpinghaus and Tyler Henley combined on a one-hitter with 11 strikeouts and two walks as Tioga run-ruled Savoy in 11-2A action.

Dorpinghaus also went 2-for-3, walked, drove in two and scored while Logan Westbrook was 2-for-3 with two doubles, walked, drove in two and scored twice, Hagen Cobb singled, drove in two and scored, Chris Stanley walked twice and scored twice and Tanner Yant walked, drove in a run and scored twice for the Bulldogs, who have the district bye on Friday before hosting Era on Tuesday.

Baseball

District 10-5A

Wylie East 3, Denison 0

In Wylie, Canaan Farley Jr. went 2-for-2 and walked during Denison’s loss against Wylie East to open district play.

Owen Ewton doubled while Peyton Johnson and Drew Meek singled and Zane Bellows walked for Denison (6-7, 0-1), which hosts Princeton on Friday.

Kason Atkins was 2-for-2, drove in a run and scored for Wylie East (6-3, 1-0).

Prosper Rock Hill 9, Sherman 1

In Sherman, Paxton Samuelson singled and drove in a run during Sherman’s loss against Prosper Rock Hill to open district play.

Connor Clark walked and scored while Logan Williams, Landon Gutierrez and Landen Brand singled for Sherman (4-6, 0-1), which plays at McKinney North on Friday.

Ty Townsend was 2-for-4 with a double, two RBI and scored for Prosper Rock Hill (8-7, 1-0).

District 10-3A

S&S 16, Callisburg 1 (5)

In Callisburg, Tyler Nunn went 3-for-3 with a double, walked, drove in three and scored twice as S&S run-ruled Callisburg in district action.

Eli Mahan was 4-for-4, drove in a run and scored three times, Effran Hernandez was 2-for-4 with three RBI and scored, Donte Peace was 2-for-3, walked, drove in a run and scored, Cade Russell singled, walked twice, drove in a run and scored twice and Landon Lewis scattered six hits and three walks with five strikeouts to get the win and also doubled, walked, drove in a run and scored three times for the Rams (6-7, 1-1), who are off until playing at Boyd on Tuesday night.

Pilot Point 6, Whitesboro 5

In Whitesboro, Maxx Parker was 2-for-3, walked and scored during Whitesboro’s loss against Pilot Point to open district play.

Torran Naglestad doubled and drove in a run, Jacob Smith singled, walked and scored twice and Jace Sanders walked and scored for Whitesboro (5-4, 0-1), which plays at Pilot Point on Wednesday night.

Kade Morgan homered and drove in three for Pilot Point (2-9, 1-0).

District 11-3A

Bells 11, Blue Ridge 2

In Melissa, Cooper Smith was 3-for-5 with three RBI and scored twice as Bells opened district play with a victory against Blue Ridge.

Preston Carter was 2-for-3 with a double, walked, drove in a run, scored twice and earned the victory, Koehler High was 2-for-4 with a triple, two RBI and scored, Colt Stone was 2-for-4 with two RBI and scored, Lane Kendrick walked twice and scored four times for Bells (8-1, 1-0), which hosts Blue Ridge on Friday night.

Ryan Rodriguez was 2-for-3 and scored for Blue Ridge (7-3, 0-1).

Gunter 10, Bonham 0 (6)

In Gunter, Isaac Villanueva threw a three-hitter with seven strikeouts and two walks as Gunter opened district play with a victory against Bonham.

Kaden Rigsby was 2-for-4 with two RBI and scored, Riekkhan Bostick was 3-for-4 with a double and drove in a run, Zach Boland was 2-for-3 with a double, drove in a run and scored, Mason Sadler was 2-for-3 and scored, Cade Dodson was 2-for-4 with a double and scored twice and Trey Oblas doubled, drove in two and scored for Gunter (11-1, 1-0), which plays at Bonham on Friday.

Hunter Dudley singled and walked for Bonham (1-8, 0-1).

Leonard 5, Whitewright 4

In Whitewright, Deegan Bement was 3-for-3 with two triples and a double, walked, drove in a run and scored three times during Whitewright’s loss against Leonard to open district action.

Clayton Warford was 2-for-3, walked and drove in a run, Ethan Powell was 2-for-3 with a double and Tyler Trapp walked and drove in a run for Whitewright (3-10, 0-1), which plays at Leonard on Friday.

Non-district

Van Alstyne 9, Quinlan Ford 1

In Quinlan, Dakota Howard tripled, walked, drove in three and scored twice as Van Alstyne defeated Quinlan Ford in non-district action.

Luke Juarez was 2-for-3, walked and scored, Mathew Crawford was 2-for-4 with a double and drove in a run, Weston Johnston was 2-for-5 and drove in a run, Riley Dancer doubled and scored and Jace Gailey, Justus Hill and Caden Whitley combined to allow an unearned run on four hits with six strikeouts and two walks for Van Alstyne (10-1), which opens District 9-4A play at Aubrey on Friday.