Austin College's Orozco named SCAC softball Hitter of the Week

Herald Democrat

Orozco Named SCAC Hitter of the Week

Austin College softball player Lauren Orozco has been named the Southern Collegiate Athletic Conference Hitter of the Week for her outstanding performance at the plate, the league office has announced.

Orozco, a freshman outfielder from Carrollton, had a big week for Austin College as the 'Roos went 3-2, including a three-game sweep over SCAC foe Centenary last weekend.

Orozco batted .500, going 9-for-18 with a .550 on-base percentage and a 1.056 slugging percentage. She hit three home runs with a double, seven RBI and seven runs scored.

In the conference sweep of Centenary, Orozco hit .615, scored five runs and stole one base to lead the 'Roos to their first SCAC conference series win since 2016 and first conference series sweep since 2013.