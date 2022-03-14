Whitewright holds on against Bells in battle of 11-3A undefeateds

BELLS — It seemed like Madie Rohre had done enough to give the Lady Tigers the win. She handed over a four-lead with six outs to go that was padded by her bases-clearing double in the middle of the game and Whitewright was poised for its first road victory against the Lady Panthers in nearly a decade.

But after Bells brought the tying run to the plate with no outs in the bottom of the seventh, Rohre returned into the circle and snuffed out the rally with three straight strikeouts she faced as the Lady Tigers held on for an 8-7 victory over the Bells Lady Panthers in District 11-3A action.

“To me Bells is always one of our biggest games to play. They’ve become one of our rivals and it was huge to come over here and finally get the job done,” Whitewright head coach Zach Gillen said. “Madie came back in and shut the door.”

Rohre also went 2-for-4 with a double, four RBI and scored twice, Kiley Anderson was 2-for-4 with a double and two RBI, Regan Eldredge singled, walked, drove in a run and scored twice, Abreanna Smith was 2-for-4 with a double and scored and Kiera Anderson added an RBI single for Whitewright (10-3, 3-0), which hosts Bonham on Tuesday.

Chloe Russum homered and drove in four runs, Bailee Dorris was 2-for-4 with a home run and scored twice, Kinley Weger doubled, drove in a run and scored twice and Brooklyn Blodgett walked twice and scored for Bells (9-9, 2-1), which hosts Pottsboro on Tuesday.

The defending district champs nearly completed a stunning comeback to be the one still tied with Gunter atop the standings.

“They did their job by coming back against us,” Gillen said. “We were able to hang on.”

Rohre struck out eight, walked three and allowed four runs on four hits in five innings before giving way to Eldredge, who worked around Riley Rolen’s infield single with two outs in the sixth.

But in the bottom of the seventh, Bells started its rally when Weger reached on an error as she opened the inning with a bunt.

Dorris followed with a single up the middle before Russum clocked a three-run homer to left to make it a one-run game.

With the Lady Panthers now bringing the tying run to the plate with no outs, Rohre was back in the circle and she struck out the side to preserve the win.

Dorris pulled the Lady Panthers to within 8-4 when she led off the fifth inning with a homer to left.

Whitewright was down by a run after three innings when it batted around in the fourth. The first four Lady Tigers reached — Smith singled and was at second due to an error on the play, Kiera Anderson plated her with a single to center and Emma Robinson and Kaitlyn Collier walked to load the bases.

Eldredge singled to left to put Whitewright ahead, 4-3, and Russum nearly limited the damage to just those two runs.

But with two outs, Rohre cleared the bases on a double to the right-centerfield wall and Kiley Anderson’s RBI single capped the six-run outburst for an 8-3 advantage.

“It was a good job by the top half. We came through with some clutch hits,” Gillen said. “But the bottom half of the lineup did a great job by doing their thing just to get on base and set it up.”

After an error allowed Whitewright to take a 2-1 lead in the top of the third, the Lady Panthers scored twice in the bottom of the inning.

Blodgett walked to open the frame, stole second and scored on Weger’s double to left field. With one out, Russum hit a fly ball to center that was deep enough for a sac fly but Smith lost the ball in the sun and wasn’t able to hang on as Bells went ahead 3-2.

The Lady Panthers’ couldn’t take advantage of the extra runner and left a pair stranded as Rohre ended the inning with a strikeout.

Bells tied the game at one in the bottom of the second. Kylee Beach singled and stole second before Emily Wilson’s two-out RBI single to center.

Whitewright jumped in front in the first with a two-out rally — Rohre singled and then Kiley Anderson had an RBI double.