Diamond Roundup — Collinsville tops Tioga in 10-2A softball action

Herald Democrat

TIOGA — Audrey Light hit a grand slam as Collinsville defeated Tioga, 11-2, in District 10-2A action.

Devyn Elvington was 3-for-4 with a double and two steals, Audrey Miller was 2-for-5 with three RBI and Shelby Derzapf and Abby Martin combined to allow no earned runs on three hits with five strikeouts for Collinsville (7-7, 2-0), which plays at Lindsay on Wednesday afternoon.

Valerie Benke doubled and scored, Channing Hurst singled and Taffi Adams scored for Tioga (5-8, 1-1), which is off until playing at Muenster on Tuesday night.

District 10-3A

Whitesboro 9, Paradise 4

In Paradise, Bradi Gallaway was 3-for-5 with two doubles, three RBI and scored as Whitesboro stayed perfect in district play with a victory over Paradise.

Tylar Olsen was 2-for-4 with a triple, walked and drove in a run, Karley Wolf singled, walked and drove in a pair, Addisen McBride singled and scored twice, Keely Hartless singled, walked twice and scored and Melanie Baldwin singled, walked, drove in a run and scored for Whitesboro (6-9, 3-0), which broke a tie game with five runs in the top of the seventh.

The Lady Bearcats are off until hosting Boyd on Monday night.

Marenda Pollard singled, drove in two and scored for Paradise (8-6, 0-3).

Pilot Point 14, S&S 0 (5)

In Sadler, Ashlynn Fowler was 2-for-2 with a double during S&S’ loss against Pilot Point in district action.

S&S (5-7, 0-3) is off until playing at Paradise on Monday night.

Ronnie Johnson homered twice and Whitley McClure hit a grand slam for Pilot Point.

District 11-3A

Pottsboro 8, Bonham 4

In Pottsboro, Tessa De La Cruz was 2-for-3 with a home run, three RBI, walked and scored three times as Pottsboro defeated Bonham in district action.

Aly Malone allowed five hits with 12 strikeouts and a walk to earn the win, Leah Kaska was 2-for-3 with a double and drove in a run, Kayci Schiltz doubled and drove in a run and Emily Pittman and Emma Hughes each drove in runs for Pottsboro (12-3, 2-1), which is off until hosting Blue Ridge on Tuesday night.

The Lady Cardinals rallied with five runs in the bottom of the sixth inning.

Paizley Vaught homered and drove in two runs for Bonham (12-5, 1-2).

Baseball

District 10-3A

Callisburg 8, S&S 4

In Sadler, Landon Lewis tripled and drove in two runs during S&S’ loss against Callisburg in the district-opener for both teams.

Kota Richardson doubled and drove in a run while Joey Carter, Keeden Jones and Eli Mahan all singled and scored for S&S (5-7, 0-1), which is off until hosting Boyd on Tuesday night.